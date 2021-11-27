Vaccine experts say the omicron mutation is extremely unlikely to cause a new coronavirus in the UK.





Vaccine experts say it is extremely unlikely that a new strain of Omicron will cause a new wave of COVID-19 in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.

Professor Andrew Pollard is optimistic that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious diseases, and suggests that Omicron will not outpace the Delta strain, which dominates in Europe.

Alerts to Omicron saw the UK impose flight bans on countries across South Africa.

Professor Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it is too early to be sure if the new variant will be able to avoid current vaccinations. This will not be known for 2-3 weeks.

However, he said, most of the mutations in Omicron are in the same region of the spike protein and are in the same region as the mutations in the other variants.

This means that despite mutations present in other variants, the vaccine has continued to prevent serious diseases as it goes through alpha, beta, gamma and delta, he said.

At least from a speculative standpoint, we’re optimistic that the vaccine should still work against new strains of serious diseases, but we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see for sure.

A reboot of the pandemic is extremely unlikely in a vaccinated population like the one we saw last year.

Professor Pollard also reassured people that the process of developing a new vaccine if needed is getting better and better.

It can move very quickly, he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

He also casts doubts about whether Omicron will overtake the Delta variant in Europe, which has a highly vaccinated population unlike South Africa.

Professor Pollard said Delta is already in pretty good shape and is spreading like wildfire across Europe.

But Professor John Edmunds of the Sage advisory group has questioned why the mandatory wearing of masks in crowded environments should now be withdrawn.

I think we need to be prepared and we need to put our choices into practice. And governments must be prepared to act quickly, he told Times Radio.

Unfortunately, the lesson we’ve learned from this pandemic is that we have to act harder than we want, wider than we want, and faster than we want.

Health Minister Sajid Javid on Friday said the government would not introduce face masks, vaccine passports and telecommuting, but told lawmakers:

He said 50,091 daily Covid cases in the UK are the highest in a month, with 160 additional deaths and scientists say Omicron is likely to come to the UK.

