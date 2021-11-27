Britain feels the full force of Storm Arwen as one person is killed and hundreds of buildings damaged.





Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 6am

Britain felt the full force of Storm Arwen, hitting some areas with gusts of nearly 100 miles per hour. One person died, a building was destroyed, and a tree fell due to damage.

The National Weather Service said the speed reached 98 mph in Brisley Woods, Northumberland.

The red weather warning expired early on Saturday, but the forecaster said amber and yellow wind warnings are still in effect and very strong gusts are expected in many areas.

People were still advised to travel only when absolutely necessary, and the Meteorological Agency explained that overnight gusts had damaged and affected the entire UK.

In Northern Ireland, a man was killed when his car was hit by a fallen tree in Antrim County on Friday.

Winds reached 87 mph at Olock Head in Down County.

Inverbervie, off the northeast coast of Scotland, saw a gust of 78 mph and Aberporth in Wales saw a gust of 77 mph.

Debris from some of Scotland’s most affected areas has resulted in road closures and LNER train services north of Newcastle have also been suspended from Friday afternoon due to strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that northeast England, northwest England, Yorkshire, the West Midlands and the East Midlands will see cold weather through Monday.

A yellow weather warning is in effect on Saturday around 9am for the northeast coast of England and Scotland and southwest coast of England and Wales, and a yellow warning until 6pm for most of the UK.

postponed game

The Rugby Union Premiership match between the Newcastle Falcons and the Worcester Warriors on Friday night has been postponed to Saturday evening due to safety concerns.

And in North Wales, ITV had to pre-record a Friday night live episode, Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. There are concerns that inclement weather could disrupt broadcasts around Gwrych Castle.

The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it handled a number of incidents late Friday due to current weather conditions, including many fallen trees and roofs being blown off the structure.

Meanwhile, ScotRail service was interrupted between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, Dunblane and Stirling after a barn flew on a route near Polmont near Falkirk.

The weather service described the situation as dire, and people also reported power outages.

The video captured the barking winds churning the North Sea in Fraserburg, Aberdeenshire, and snow falling elsewhere, including Red Car, Yorkshire and Whiteley Bay, Northumberland.

“People should stay away from shore as waves and debris are life threatening,” the Meteorological Administration said in a statement.

