Storm Arwen: Storm strikes UK kills 2





The Bureau of Meteorology said Northumberland in the north of England experienced gusts of 98 mph (157 km/h) overnight and Devon in the southwest experienced gusts of 92 mph. A rare red weather alert was issued on Friday after the Bureau of Meteorology described the weather conditions as “terrible”. The red warning expired on Saturday, but the orange and yellow warnings are still in place, and people in many areas are advised to travel only if “absolutely necessary”.

PA Media reported that a man in Antrim County, Northern Ireland, died in his car hit by a fallen tree on Friday, and a man from Lancaster died in Ambleside just before 11pm GMT, according to Cumbria Police. reported that it did. (6pm EST) Same day.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned Britons to stay safe along the coastline, especially along the east coast of Scotland and northeast England, while the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has designated Storm Arwen as the first winter storm of the year and “severe weather has made our seas especially the coastline.” It’s dangerous.”

Train networks across the UK reported disruptions due to Arwen as ScotRail service between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, Dunblane and Stirling was disrupted after the barn flew on a route near Falkirk. The TransPennine Express service between Newcastle and Edinburgh has also been canceled.

Many people on Friday night as the Northern Powergrid said heavy winds caused power outages to more than 55,000 customers, mainly in Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear. There has been a power outage.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that this typhoon will continue to blow strong winds in various parts of the country and that it will be a very cold day nationwide with strong winds and cold air.

Snow has stopped on roads across South England and the Midlands, but the Weather Service says the winters in some areas will be mixed with rain, sleet and snow, so the snow will gradually decrease and we will have to move south.

