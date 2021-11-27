A fundamental threat to our democracy: threat of growing political violence in the United States | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez





Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood on the floor of the house and implored her colleagues to hold Paul Gosar responsible for sharing an edited animated video showing him killing her and attacking Joe Biden.

Our work here is important. Our example matters. Our service makes sense, Ocasio-Cortez said in his speech last week. And as leaders of this country, when we incite violence with representations against our colleagues, it turns into violence in this country.

House Republicans heard Ocasio-Cortez’s passionate plea and responded with a collective shrug. All but three Republican members voted against Gosar’s censorship and his removal from committee duties, while all House Democrats supported the resolution.

The Gosar incident was the latest data point in an alarming trend in US politics. In a year that began with a deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers have seen a surge in the number of threats against them. The quiet Republicans ‘response to Gosars’ behavior has heightened fears about the possibility of more political violence in America in the months to come.

Jackie Speier, the Democratic congresswoman who led efforts to censor Gosar, warned Republicans’ refusal to hold him accountable could have dangerous repercussions.

If you don’t say that a congressman wants to assassinate another congressman, even in a cartoon, you are inciting violence, Speier told The Guardian. And if you incite violence, it breeds violence.

This cycle is already playing out in the halls of Congress. The United States Capitol Police reported earlier this year that the agency saw a 107% increase in threats against members from 2020. USCP chief Tom Manger said he expects the total number of threats against members to exceed 9,000 this year, compared to 3,939 such threats in 2017.

Some of these threats have been made clear over the past month. In addition to Gosars’ violent video, all 13 House Republicans who voted in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier last month received threat messages.

Representative Fred Upton from Michigan publicly shared one such post, in which a man called the Republican congressman a fucking shit traitor. I hope you die. Hope everyone in your fucking family dies, the man said in the post.

And these kinds of threats aren’t just for members of Congress. Election workers and school board members also say they are getting more violent messages. Nearly one in three election officials is concerned about their safety at work, according to an April survey commissioned by the Brennan Center for Justice.

Stephen Spaulding, senior lawyer for the government watchdog group Common Cause, described these violent tactics as a fundamental threat to our democracy.

The threat of violence is really to intimidate people into doing their jobs and keeping their oaths, Spaulding said. When you start to see these violent episodes entering the system, it totally goes against how we are supposed to engage in an open and fair debate on political issues in this country.

There are already signs that personal safety fears are pushing lawmakers to step down. When Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez announced in September that he would not be running again, he said his vote to impeach Donald Trump for inciting insurgency had affected the lives of his family members.

Gonzalez told the New York Times that at some point earlier this year, untrained police officers had to escort him and his family through Cleveland Airport for security reasons.

It’s one of those times where you say, is that really what I want for my family when they travel, for my wife and kids to be escorted through the airport? Gonzalez said.

Even though the threats affect members of their own caucus, House Republicans have rejected the opportunity to send a message by voting to censor Gosar. Instead, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attacked the censorship resolution as an abuse of Democratic power and suggested he would give Gosar better committee assignments whenever Republicans took over. room control.

He has a number of radical extremists in his caucus who are very effective right-wing communicators, and he can’t really overpower them because overpowering them means they’re going to attack him, Speier said. You might as well put a brass ring in Kevin McCarthy’s nose because they’re pulling it all over the place.

Dr Joanne Freeman, a history professor at Yale and author of The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War, warned that McCarthy’s response to Gosars’ behavior could encourage similar incidents in the future.

After all, there are other historical examples of lawmakers being rewarded for violent behavior, Freeman noted. After Congressman Preston Brooks attacked Senator Charles Sumner with a cane for his anti-slavery views in 1856, he resigned from the House but was then quickly re-elected by voters in South Carolina.

He’s going to be rewarded for it in a way, and because of that there will be more to follow in this model, Freeman said. It is a moment that shows how the party is above government and above government institutions and above institutional stability.

While acknowledging the possibility of future violence in Congress, Freeman added that the Gosar incident could also provide an opportunity to correct political discourse.

We were in a time of extreme urgency, and indeed things could get a lot worse, Freeman said. But during that kind of moment of extreme contingency where anything can happen, these are also times when you can make a positive change.

For Speier, Gosar’s behavior was a reminder of how far some of his colleagues have strayed from their duties to voters. The California congressman, who announced her retirement last week, urged her colleagues to focus on advancing policy rather than spitting out violent rhetoric to raise funds and rack up retweets.

I love this institution. It is such a privilege to serve, said Speier. Have had the opportunity to develop legislation to improve the lives of the American people. And that’s what we should be doing.

