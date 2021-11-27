4 countries added to redlist after Omicron variant discovered in UK





More countries have been added to the red list after the first new Covid-19 strain was discovered in the UK.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia will be added to the travel redlist from 4am on Sunday.

This comes after the government banned flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia last Friday.

Javid said: We have always made it clear that we will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.

Anyone who has traveled to these four countries or any other recently redlisted country in the past 10 days should self-isolate and undergo PCR testing.

A new strain of Covid has been found in parts of South Africa and is now designated as a strain of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government has introduced a travel ban to minimize the risk of having to impose additional domestic restrictions during Christmas.

It comes after Sajid Javid warned on Friday that the Omicron variant could pose significant public health risks.

It could also affect the effectiveness of one of our main treatments, he said.

He added that this strain is of great international interest and has likely spread to other countries.

We are concerned that this new strain may pose significant public health risks. He said this variant had an unusually high number of mutations.

Researchers say there are hints that mutations containing combinations of mutations may be more contagious, but travel restrictions may allow for more data to be collected.

Dr. Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said, “It’s probably right to buy time because of past experiences.

But I think this is a different situation with Delta. And there may be hope that some degree of containment will be in place, or at least that certain phase will be longer.

He added that the situation changed because South Africa was able to quickly identify variants and share the results with the world.

Dr. Barrett said: I think we are definitely at the beginning of this transformation journey, so what we are doing now could have at least a bigger impact than in the case of Delta.

Sharon Peacock is Director of Cog-UK and Professor of Public Health and Microbiology at the University of Cambridge.

She said: I think it’s right for us to do lab trials or give us time to look for the results of proprietary trials in South Africa and start real studies examining vaccine efficacy. This is how we plan if we get to our shores.

I agree that when you look at Alpha and Delta’s behavior, it can be really hard to stop them from entering the country unless you’re very strict when a new strain of concern emerges and becomes more suitable than the previous one. Lockout rules you may see in some countries.

Buying time is important and well worth it. Because you can find out what you need to know about a particular variant.

This is part of an important planning and preparation for something likely to be delivered to the UK at some point, but it buys the time.

