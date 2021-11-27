Shortage of glass bottles leaves U.S. distillers dry





St Augustine Distillery, a spirits company, has around 5,000 cases of vodka, gin, rum and whiskey in tanks, waiting for the necessary bottles to ship them to the shelves of liquor stores.

The company prides itself on its personalized packaging, ranging from a strikingly fluted vodka bottle to a distinctive flared container that showcases the rich amber of bourbon. But, across the United States, a bottle shortage threatens sales as the Christmas peak season approaches.

The Florida-based St Augustine company has used bottles of wine to package nearly a quarter of its production, sending apology notes with each shipment explaining the reason for the alternative packaging.

Customers at his gift shop were sympathetic, co-founder and CFO Mike Diaz said, but wholesalers rejected the new bottles “because the size change would require a change in the warehouse.”

The problems facing the Florida distillery are in the U.S. wine and spirits industry, with companies as important as Brown-Forman, maker of whiskey Jack Daniel’s, voicing concern in recent months over the impact of the ‘glass supply on their outlook.

The causes of the shortages range from high demand for alcohol to labor shortages and logistical issues at play in the wider economy. Jennifer Bisceglie, chief executive of supply chain risk consultancy Interos, said some of the glass production had even been diverted to make vials for Covid-19 vaccines.

Diaz noted that one of his suppliers had closed its plant in Missouri and moved to India, leaving St Augustine Distillery to rely on the spot market for bottles. Another spirits maker, Eastside Distilling, said its Mexican bottle supplier told it this summer that its custom bottle would no longer be available, forcing it to look for other suppliers.

The packaging of a liquor is part of its appeal to the consumer, but distillers have become willing to use alternative containers because, as Diaz explained, “I can’t sell it until I have it. have not bottled. “

The Glass Packaging Institute argues that the problem is not just a shortage of glass. U.S. production of spirits bottles grew about 3% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, while imports of 750ml bottles for wines and spirits rose 14%.

Instead, GPI chairman Scott DeFife said the problems stemmed from “excessive demand” that strained the entire supply chain, from trucking capacity to warehouse space.

Spending on alcohol has increased during the pandemic, increasing nearly 13% for wine and 14% for spirits between the first quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Many beverage groups have responded to dislocations by resorting to unconventional packaging, sometimes accepting smaller or larger bottles than they would normally use – or plastic containers, said Lisa Hawkins, vice president. principal of the Distilled Spirits Council.

But, for many, the time of the bottle shortage is now acute. “The holidays are a critical selling season for the liquor industry with entertainment and giveaways,” Hawkins noted.

The lack of bottles also poses a big challenge for wineries, which operate on fixed schedules, said Michael Kaiser, vice president of government affairs for the National Association of American Wineries.

“If a cellar does not have access to the bottles it needs, it will have problems when wine that is in vats or barrels has to be bottled. Tanks and barrels have specific bottling times, and any change to this can impact the way a winery does business, ”he said.

Shortages weigh on profits. Vintage Wine Estates of California said in a recent press release that it was unable to ship products worth around $ 7 million because glass shortages delayed production and shipments to a major retailer.

Andres Lopez, managing director of OI Glass, a leading bottle supplier in the United States, told analysts last month that demand for glass was “continuously increasing” but reaching peaks that were sometimes “difficult to serve. “. Falling imports were compounding the challenge of tight stocks, he said.

As beverage groups rely more on bottle imports, they are concerned about rising shipping costs and extended delivery times. Jeff Quint, owner of Iowa-based Cedar Ridge Distillery, said that while his custom bottles made in Taiwan and Europe were ready to ship, global supply chains were forcing him to use alternatives.

Some foreign manufacturers have temporarily halted production after running out of storage space, adding to the problems, he said.

Cedar Ridge’s shipping costs have dropped from about $ 3,000 per container to $ 13,000. “It definitely affects the cost of our product,” Quint said.

Diaz said his company is considering a price hike in the next quarter as its shipping costs have risen from just under $ 4,000 per container to over $ 18,000.

Many wineries and distillers have said they expect the problems to persist until the second half of next year.

In the short term, however, industry executives are telling consumers to get their vacation orders early. “If you have a spirit that you love or a product that you love, you better get it now,” said Diaz, “because no one can guarantee product availability because no one can guarantee the availability of glass. “

