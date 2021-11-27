Two omicron variants discovered in the UK





After the discovery of one in Essex and one in Nottingham, the individual and all family members were ordered to self-isolate.

In both cases, it is believed to be related and is related to southern Africa.

“Today I can announce one thing we’re doing right away,” Sajid Javid told BBC News: “targeted testing and sequencing of positive cases in two affected regions.”

The health minister said anyone who has traveled to Angola, Mozambique, Malawi or Zambia in the past 10 days should be tested for PCR.

We know there is this new variant. We don’t know enough about it yet, but what we do know is that the protections we have, especially vaccines, are very important, he added.

When asked if the case could trigger a new Covid restriction, Javid said: We’ve come a long way since summer and we’re still reviewing all of this and will do so if further action is needed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to take further action at a Downing Street press conference on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Essex County Council said, “We can confirm that a single case involving the new Covid-19 strain of concern (B 1.1.529), Omicron, has been identified in Brentwood.

“This relates to a single case in Nottingham involving an international trip to South Africa.

“We are working with local and local public health officials who are assessing the situation.

“All close contacts of these people will be followed up and requested to be quarantined and tested.

“So far, all those who have tested positive and their families are being re-tested, and they are being instructed to self-isolate while contact tracing is in progress,” he said.

“It is important for everyone to take reasonable precautions while this is going on. If you have symptoms, get PCR tested, isolate if requested, wear a face covering in a crowded and confined space, ventilate the room, and Get vaccines and boosters as soon as possible. As long as you can.”

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer of England, said: “We will continue to work closely with the international community to rapidly collect and analyze information on this strain to understand the potential for increased contagiousness or resistance to the vaccine. will,” he said.

The UK is the second European country to report the presence of omicrons after Belgium said it had confirmed one case on Friday.

Ministers said non-British and Irish residents who have visited Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola in the past 10 days will be denied entry to the UK from 4 a.m. Sunday.

Those permitted to return are ordered to quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved facility.

South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe were added to the red list on Friday. The UK has also banned flights from that country.

“The UK Health and Safety Authority is conducting targeted testing in areas where positive cases may have been infected,” the government said.

“In response to the evolving situation, the UK is taking decisive action to protect public health. We are tracking confirmed cases and contacts and requesting quarantine and testing as needed.”

He also told the House of Representatives that it could affect the effectiveness of one of our main treatments.

He said the strain is of great international interest and is likely to have spread to other countries.

We are concerned that this new strain may pose significant public health risks. He said this variant had an unusually high number of mutations.

