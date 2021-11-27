New York Governor Warns of Rise in Covid as United States Prepares for Omicron’s Arrival | new York





New York, one of the hardest and most affected states by Covid-19, takes action to limit another winter wave of infections as transmission rates approach April 2020 and US accolades for the Omicron variant, discovered in southern Africa.

Late Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul said: Although the new Omicron variant has not yet been detected in New York State, its coming.

On Saturday morning, Joe Bidens’ chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci issued a similar warning, telling NBC he wouldn’t be surprised if Omicron was already in the United States.

We haven’t detected it yet, Fauci said, but when you have a virus that shows that degree of transmissibility and you already have cases related to the trips they’ve noted to Israel and Belgium and others places, when you have a virus like this it will almost always end up going pretty much everywhere.

New York has recorded more than 2.7 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 57,000 deaths, the fourth highest death toll in the state, behind California, Texas and Florida.

On Saturday, the banner headline on the front page of the New York Post tabloid simply read: Omi-God, Not Again.

Hochul also issued an executive order postponing elective surgeries, a measure designed to protect hospital capacity until at least January 15, and a declaration of emergency disaster.

Covid hospitalizations in New York have increased over the past month to more than 300 per day. Hospitals with less than 10% bed capacity or those designated by the state will be allowed to screen patients and restrict admissions in order to keep beds open.

On Friday, the World Health Organization warned of the emergence of the Omicron virus variant, citing an increase in transmissibility linked to an increase in virulence and a decrease in the effectiveness of public health measures and social or diagnostics available, vaccines [and] therapeutic.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no cases of the new variant have been identified in the United States to date, and said: We expect Omicron to be identified soon, if it appears in the United States.

Nonetheless, the Biden administration has ordered restrictions on entry to several southern African countries.

In New York, Hochul said: We have taken extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of peaks this coming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, its coming.

The governor urged New Yorkers to mask themselves in indoor public places, get tested if necessary, and stay home when sick.

Two-thirds of New York state residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 80% have received at least one dose, according to the governor’s office.

But New York state is divided between areas in the lower state that have been intensively vaccinated, including New York City, and areas in the upstate that have lower vaccination rates and rates of disease. higher infection.

Buffalo and western New York City have a 9.67% Covid positivity rate, according to the state health department. The positivity rate in New York is 1.65%, less than half the state average of 3.84%. Immunization rates in some areas are as low as 52%. In New York City, 97% of adults in Queens and 94% of adults in Manhattan have had the jab.

Hochul urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated, noting that just under 10% of adults in the state have not.

The vaccine remains one of our best weapons in the fight against the pandemic and I encourage every New Yorker to get vaccinated and get the booster if you are fully vaccinated, she said.

While parts of the United States are experiencing outbreaks of Covid, Michigan’s intensive care units are nearing capacity. New York and other eastern states are watching closely.

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said the Omicron variant was a worrying development that we must watch very closely and be prepared to address as a city, state and country on Friday. Our health officials must have options for a response if it turns out to be significantly more virulent.

Adams and outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio met earlier to urge townspeople to get vaccinated and get vaccinated.

