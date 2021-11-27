UK tightens Covid rules after finding Omicron case





Mask rules are mandatory in UK shops and public transport, with Omicron contacts to self-quarantine and new arrivals to quarantine until they test negative for Covid-19 after two cases of related new Omicron variants are discovered.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a Downing Street press conference after infections were confirmed in Nottingham and Brentwood in Essex, warning that new strains could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

To slow the spread, Prime Minister Johnson has announced “temporary and preventive” measures to be reviewed within three weeks, along with a “boost” for booster campaigns.

The UK Health Security Agency has identified cases believed to be related to travel to southern Africa after overnight genome sequencing.

Individuals and their families have been ordered to self-isolate and targeted tests have been conducted in areas of suspected infection.

The UK will also add Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to their travel “red list” starting tomorrow at 4am. Non-residents will be denied entry.

The list already includes Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“As we find out more, we must now take targeted and proportional action as a precautionary measure,” Johnson said.

“First, we need to slow the spread of strains in this country and buy time for scientists to understand exactly what we’re dealing with and get more people vaccinated.”

But Prime Minister Johnson said border measures can “minimize and delay the arrival of new variants rather than preventing them altogether.” state.

“I will also ask all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by strengthening rules for face coverings in shops and public transport,” Johnson said.

The effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron is currently unclear, but Prime Minister Johnson said “we have good reason to believe it will at least provide protection.”

He said he would “strengthen the booster campaign” by asking the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) not only to close the gap between the second dose and booster dose, but also to consider a booster dose to the broadest possible group of people. .

The World Health Organization (WHO) calls the recently discovered strain “the strain of concern” and says it is more contagious than the dominant delta strain.

Confirmed cases have also been found in Belgium, and cases have also been detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

The South African government has said it is “punishing” for discovering the latest variant, and several countries around the world have banned flights from South Africa after the discovery.

EU officials have urged all 27 EU member states to restrict travel from southern Africa, with the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Saudi Arabia also taking measures.

Concerned Irish citizens residing in South Africa are advised to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassy networks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there are more than 35,000 Irish citizens living in South Africa.

Most of these people are dual nationals and are long-term residents of South Africa.

The Irish community in neighboring countries is much smaller, and the estimated number of Irish traveling to the country is “relatively small” compared to South Africa.

