Airbahn, based in California, is the latest airline to start up in the United States





The Californian startup Airbahn received its first Airbus A320 on Wednesday. The company has been teasing its social media launch for months and posting job postings on its website. The company plans to serve mid-market California, Nevada and Canada from Long Beach or Orange County. Loading Something is loading.

While the pandemic has been a challenge for established airlines across the United States, it has provided an opportunity for start-up airlines.

Since April 2021, three brand new airlines have been launched in the United States, including Avelo Airlines, Breeze Airways and Aha !, the new low-cost company from ExpressJet. Today, after years of preparation, California’s new private airline Airbahn received its first Airbus A320 on November 24, according to its official Facebook page. The airline has been teasing its launch for months on its social media.

Airbahn was founded in 2018 by aviation entrepreneur Tariq M. Chaudhary, who is also the CEO of Pakistan’s second largest airline, Airblue. According to Planespotters, Airbhan’s first jet, registered N786PB, had been operating for Airblue and has been in Istanbul, Turkey, for nearly a year to serve the new California carrier.

Little information has been released about the new airline. In October 2018, the company filed an application with the Department of Transportation to operate in the United States, requesting permission to operate flights along the west coast of the United States to cities in northern California, from Nevada and western Canada from its hub in John Wayne. Orange County Airport or Long Beach Airport. The company will be headquartered in Irvine, California.

According to the filing, the company is considering a fleet of Airbus A320 planes configured in a 174-seat single-class cabin. The airline will serve mid-level markets in a point-to-point network, following the business models of other startups like Avelo and Breeze. The carrier also explained that it wanted to operate a schedule in which pilots are at home every night, mimicking the Allegiant Air model.

As for fares, Airbahn executive vice president Scott Hale told Simply Flying in May that he plans to have a low-cost model.

“It’s a very price sensitive market. It’s also value driven, and we want to make sure that when you buy a ticket you know what you are getting,” Hale told Simple Flying.

The company has job postings on its website for corporate positions at its head office in Irvine, as well as ground jobs at airports in Oakland, San Jose and Sacramento, suggesting that it is considering operate from these Californian cities.

Airbahn jobs. Airport

Airbahn is the latest startup carrier scheduled to launch during the pandemic. While the airline industry as a whole is expected to suffer losses of more than $ 200 billion between 2020 and 2022, according to Bloomberg, new carriers see the pandemic as an opportunity to acquire cheap used aircraft and employ licensed pilots and flight attendants at lower wages. . Additionally, these leisure-oriented carriers are targeting tourists as business travel continues to slowly recover, according to Bloomberg.

New York-based RW Mann & Co.’s senior aviation consultant told Bloomberg that these airlines can get cheap labor during its “one-year” labor costs, but Holding them back during the pandemic will be difficult, especially as traditional carriers continue to recall their crew members to deal with the influx of travel and labor shortages.

