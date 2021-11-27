Omicron Covid-19 variant could already be in US, Fauci says





It is possible that omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa, is already in the United States, according to Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the new variant in the United States, Fauci said he “would not be surprised” if omicron already made it to the United States.

“We haven’t detected it yet, but when you have a virus that exhibits this degree of transmissibility and you already have travel-related cases that have been reported in Israel and Belgium and other places when you have a virus like that, it’s almost invariably going to end up going pretty much everywhere, Fauci told “Weekend TODAY” on Saturday.

The new variant is of concern because it “has a large number of mutations” which potentially makes this virus more contagious than other variants, according to Fauci.

“We don’t know yet, but we’ll assume it does,” he said, adding that the large number of mutations also suggested that the new variant “may escape the protection” of treatments against. coronaviruses such as monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma as well as Covid-19 vaccines.

“These are all maybe, but the suggestion is enough,” Fauci said. “This is something we have to pay really close attention to and prepare for something serious. It might not be that way, but you really want to be ahead.”

Two cases of the variant have been identified in the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday. He added that those involved were linked to each other and were traveling to southern Africa, where omicron was first detected earlier this week.

As public health experts try to find concrete answers to questions about whether the omicron variant causes more serious disease and whether it may escape protection from vaccines and treatments, President Joe Biden announced news on Friday. travel restrictions.

Restrictions for travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi are expected to begin on Monday.

Travel restrictions are only useful to give the United States more time to better assess the situation and react accordingly; that won’t stop the spread of the new variant, Fauci said.

Fauci, who is also Biden’s chief medical adviser, stressed that it is “absolutely essential that unvaccinated people be vaccinated and that vaccinated people receive boosters” and wear masks during indoor congregations.

