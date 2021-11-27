UK orders quarantine for new arrivals to fight Omicron variants





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new interim and preventive new rules on Saturday to prevent the spread of the “weird” new omicron strain of coronavirus.

At the abruptly convened press conference, Johnson and his senior medical aides ordered all new British arrivals at the sombre and abruptly convened press conference to self-isolate until tested negative PCR on British soil.

The rule adds to the ban on all flights from South Africa’s growing number of countries. The UK announced Friday it would suspend travel from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday that four countries will be added to the red list this weekend: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola.

For those already in the UK, Johnson said everyone who had close contact with people who tested positive for the Omicron variant should self-isolate for 10 days. On public transport and in shops, but not in restaurants.

“We don’t know how effective our vaccine is against a new, rapidly spreading strain that has recently emerged in South Africa,” Johnson said.

But we said we had good reason to believe they would provide at least some protection.

