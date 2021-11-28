Could Omicron be in the United States? Here’s what Chicago is doing to prepare for the new COVID variant – NBC Chicago





As the new omicron variant begins to appear around the world, health officials are assessing the likelihood that the COVID threat is already present in the United States and how to prepare for it.

On Saturday, no case of the omicron COVID variant, which was first detected in South Africa, was recorded in the United States, according to the latest federal data.

However, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told viewers over the weekend TODAY Saturday not to let their guard down because he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the omicron variant was coming to America.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case. We haven’t detected it yet, but when you have a virus that shows this degree of transmissibility and you already have cases related to the trips they noted to Israel and in Belgium and other places, when you have a virus like this, it will almost invariably end up disappearing almost everywhere, ”Fauci said.

Dr Rachel Rubin, co-head and chief medical officer of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said officials “don’t know” if the variant has reached the United States yet, but will continue to follow health recommendations. .

“We are monitoring the Omicron variant very carefully. We do not know if the variant has reached the United States, but given the global concern over the virus, it is more important than ever to continue to follow health recommendations. public: Mask Up, Wash your hands, stay physically distant and, most importantly, get vaccinated and receive your booster as soon as you are eligible. The more people do not get vaccinated, the more the risk of fatal variants increases “, Rubin said in a statement.

Omicron has so far been seen in travelers in the UK, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel, as well as southern Africa.

The White House said on Friday that the United States would restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region from Monday. President Joe Biden said that means no travel to or from the designated countries except for returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents who test negative.

The European Union, along with Canada and Russia, have also announced a halt on flights to and from southern Africa amid growing concerns over the new variant.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday amid a recent increase in coronavirus measures and concern over potential spikes due to the Delta and Omicron variants.

Effective December 3, the order will allow New York to acquire pandemic supplies, increase hospital capacity and tackle potential staff shortages. It would also allow the state’s health department to limit non-essential and non-urgent procedures in hospitals.

Chicago and Illinois health officials have yet to suggest declaring a state of emergency due to the new omicron variant, although more information is expected on the COVID threat in the coming years. weeks.

According to preliminary evidence, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical manager of the WHO COVID-19 Health Emergency Program, said that omicron, known by the technical term B.1.1.529, shows that the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which have characteristics of concern. .

Omicron has also been shown to have an increased risk of re-infection compared to other highly transmissible variants, indicating that people who have contracted COVID and have recovered may be more likely to catch it again with this variant.

The WHO has suggested that the variant may pose greater risks than the delta variant, which was first detected in India and has caused havoc around the world.

Van Kerkhove said the WHO Technical Advisory Committee for Virus Evolution would meet “regularly” regarding the new variant. She noted, however, that the tests can take days and weeks to obtain results that could provide a better understanding of the impacts with omicron.

