UK Christmas party cuts from festive cheer to epidemic containment





The UK hospitality industry is struggling with a late rush of corporate reservations for small Christmas parties to save the festive season from being threatened again by the pandemic.

As concerns over the COVID-19 infection rate rise, many businesses have said the festive celebrations will be calmer than usual, warning their employees to contract the virus before the Christmas break.

“There’s no big party this year,” said Hywel Ball, UK president of the accounting group EY, which has hosted big parties in the past. “We had a big London office party with thousands of people. [of people] But we don’t do that.”

The Big Four company’s team will celebrate in a smaller group instead. This often delegates the responsibilities of meetings to team leaders, in a manner that has been applied by other companies the Financial Times has contacted.

Ray Berg, managing partner at law firm Osborne Clarke, said, “We don’t mind the possibility of ruining people’s family Christmas by negligently running a company-wide super-preacher event.” “The feedback from our staff was that the Christmas celebrations should be done on a local team basis.”

Hospitality industry executives said reservations have been on the rise since a quiet start, while others expected the company to hold off until the last minute to see how infection rates have developed.

Dominic Blakemore, CEO of Compass, the world’s largest catering group, said: [Christmas bookings] At this point,” he said, and instead he was “watching how he spends Christmas.”

Pubs, bars and restaurants anxiously await how successful the Christmas period dubbed the “Golden Quarter” in the hospitality industry will be.

Their concerns over the prospects until Christmas kicks off, when many places are typically 40% more profitable than other months, are likely fueled by a surge in a group of South African countries this week. In the case of a severely mutated strain of coronavirus.

Simon Emeny, head of pub chain Fuller’s, pointed out that reservations surged late. This trend has been reflected in a variety of hospitality groups, from Revolution Bars Group to D&D London, which owns upscale restaurants like Quaglino’s and Coq d’Argent.

“People are waiting as long as you can, but you’re getting to the point where you want to get a seat,” said Revolution CEO Rob Pitcher. “I was behind two weeks ago, but suddenly the reservation was moved forward.”

If some venues are lost as companies favor more modest parties, industry statistics show that small groups tend to spend more per person. © Hollie Adams/Getty

While some venues are nervous about last-minute cancellations, there is consensus across the hospitality industry that prior to the coronavirus crisis, the usual corporate-level lavish parties will be off the menu this year.

Law firm Slaughter and May has canceled its annual dinner dance at London’s Park Lane for group or department-led events. Insurance market Lloyd’s of London, meanwhile, said it won’t hold a Christmas party this year due to a big event in the summer.

Phil Urban, CEO of Mitchells & Butlers, the UK’s largest publicly traded pub, said: “We expect to see fewer large office parties. It’s usually a place where large office parties are held and you have to pay £300,000 a week. That won’t happen this year. will,” he said. He noted a strong demand for small parties, especially in suburban areas.

If some venues are lost as the company favors more modest parties, Emeny of Fuller’s said there’s one silver lining: smaller groups tend to spend more per person. “Especially those under 40 who are eager to make up for lost time. . . A lot of cocktails are on sale, and a lot of high-quality spirits are also on sale,” he said.

According to Ed Poland, founder of event organizer Hire Space, the shift to smaller gatherings meant “experiences” rather than traditional dining are gaining popularity at Christmas events. He pointed to a growing number of options that have helped people “get used to interacting again”, including shooting digital clay pigeons at the stadium on Liverpool Street and Toca indoor football.

Anxiety over whether customers will come isn’t the only concern in the hospitality industry. Many groups struggle to find staff to serve their customers. The combination of EU workers leaving post-Brexit and uncertainty about the pandemic, the industry is experiencing a serious staff shortage.

The Rosewood Hotel, a luxury hotel in London’s West End, said it had imposed a cap on the number of guests “to maintain the highest standards of quality service”.

As Des Gunewardena, CEO of restaurant group D&D, said, “Everyone works around the clock with their hands on the pump.”

After a recent surge in reservations, he added, “we’re bringing in our headquarters staff, friends and family, and actually anyone with a restaurant experience.”

The late booking rush has given hospitality bosses even greater confidence that the 2022 Christmas party season will return to pre-pandemic habits.

However, some believe that the desire for large corporate-level festive parties will never recover.

A city boss predicted that grand parties in lavish settings would never return.

“People used this as an excuse to quit drinking old-fashioned alcohol at Christmas,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve worn out and looked old, so it’s a good way to quietly throw it away.”

