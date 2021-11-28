The government brings back PCR testing and quarantine requirements for returning travelers to the UK.





Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a press conference that evening that he would review the measures within three weeks. The Scottish government has also announced similar measures:

All travelers returning to the UK from abroad must undergo a second PCR test. Travelers should also be quarantined at home until negative results. We understand that this applies “from next week”, but we have requested more information about specific dates. If you are booking a PCR test, see Affordable PCR and Lateral Flow Testing for your travel guide. Add more countries to the “red” travel list. This means that travelers returning to the UK and Scotland from those countries will be required to self-isolate at their hotel for 10 days at their own expense. The countries currently on the list are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, and Zambia. For more information on your rights, see our Coronavirus Travel Rights Guide. Contact of people who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus strain to isolate for 10 days. This has nothing to do with whether you have been vaccinated or not. Mandatory to wear a mask when using stores and public transportation. These guidelines were relaxed in the UK, but are now coming back. In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, masks have already been required when using public transport, and in some areas, they have been required in shops and restaurants.

We are investigating whether the governments of Wales and Northern Ireland are planning changes to their coronavirus precautions and will update as we learn more.

