US’s only native parrot under investigation, to save itExBulletin





We know that the bird can imitate human speech. Now a researcher is trying to figure out parrot-to-parrot communication, looking at the red-crowned parrot, which is the only parrot native to the United States

(SOUND EXTRACT OF GROWING PARROTS)

JOHN BURNETT, BYLINE: We’re here at Oliveira Park in the Texas border town of Brownsville at dusk. A few dog walkers and hoop shooters are out. In the western sky, as the sun is about to set, a large flock of parrots approaches. They are bright green with red spots on their crowns.

KARL BERG: Did you hear that (vocalize) by any chance?

BURNETT: Karl Berg is a ponytail and sandal-wearing biologist at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Brownsville campus. He comes here with his binoculars and recording equipment several times a week to observe and listen to the red-crowned parrots roosting in the eucalyptus trees.

(SOUND EXTRACT OF GROWING PARROTS)

BERG: You actually hear a bit of the duets here between the contact calls and the begging call, the (vocalizing).

BURNETT: This parrot is an avian immigrant who crosses the border between part of Tamaulipas, Mexico, and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. This makes him a native of Tex-Mex, unlike his red-crowned cousins ​​found in Florida and Southern California.

(SOUND EXTRACT OF GROWING PARROTS)

BERG: Now we have a lot of breeding parrots in the United States now, but almost all of them are exotic species that have escaped from zoos or families or been released.

BURNETT: The lower valley of the Rio Grande is a bird watcher’s paradise. They come here to tick the green jay, the Inca dove and the chachalaca off their list of life. And they come to see the multicolored flocks of parrots and parakeets with their distinctive cries.

(SOUND EXTRACT OF GROWING PARROTS)

BURNETT: Linda Rockwell is a former board member of the American Birding Association who was in the park tonight.

LINDA ROCKWELL: Parrots are so fascinating to watch because they are a very social bird. And they flock together. They communicate with each other. Watching how birds interact with each other is one of the best parts of birding.

BURNETT: Parrots’ ability to mimic human speech is one of the reasons they’re so coveted as caged birds. Parrots, along with crows, are considered the most intelligent birds in the avian world. In other words, they don’t just repeat what humans say. The most famous parrot of all was Alex the African Gray. He had a vocabulary of 150 words and could form concepts. Here is Alex on a “NOVA” report identifying colors and shapes.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “NOVA”)

IRENE PEPPERBERG: Can you tell me what’s different?

ALEX: The color.

PEPPERBERG: All right. Can you tell me what is the same?

ALEX: Form.

PEPPERBERG: Good boy.

BURNETT: When Alex died in 2007 he was so well known that he received obituaries in The New York Times and The Economist.

Across from the park, in his crowded lab on the UTRGV campus, Berg admires the legendary Alex.

BERG: Parrots in general are considered to be the most complex non-human vocal imitators.

BURNETT: But Berg takes a different approach than measuring the intelligence of talking parrots. The biologist wants to understand what parrots say when they communicate with each other.

(SOUND EXTRACT OF GROWING PARROTS)

BURNETT: It’s the sound of a duo of red crowned parrots. Now here is the same recording at half speed.

(SOUND EXTRACT OF GROWING PARROTS)

BURNETT: I asked Berg what he thinks this male and female are communicating with. It is almost certain that it has to do with mating behavior.

BERG: One guess is that the pair is communicating to other pairs that this is our nest and we’re serious about it. And, you know, there might be a fight if you want to try and take it from us.

BURNETT: Like a couple signing a contract for a house in a neighborhood they love a lot.

BERG: That’s right. That’s right.

(SOUND EXTRACT OF GROWING PARROTS)

BURNETT: The Red-crowned Parrot is so adored here that Brownsville has made it the official bird of the city. You see them all over the valley – in the trees, feeding on pecans, acorns and palm nuts.

We’re back in Oliveira Park with Jazmin Barrientos, a high school biology teacher and graduate student researching the parrot under Karl Berg.

JAZMIN BARRIENTOS: I grew up with these parrots, and they would hang out in our garden and eat whatever they wanted because my grandmother had a huge garden.

BURNETT: One of the serious threats to the species is that people are stealing baby birds for sale in the pet trade. It continues today.

BARRIENTOS: Growing up, I saw neighbors trying to catch them. The way they would do it would be, like, with a hose, and they water them then with a towel, like, run and grab them. And it is heartbreaking.

BURNETT: Here at the South Texas Avian Ecology Lab, researchers believe the more we learn about the intelligent and charismatic red-crowned parrot, the easier it is to protect this bird forever. John Burnett, NPR News, Brownsville.

