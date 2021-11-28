UK Mandatory Masks, PCR Tests on Arrival to Prevent Omicron Sowing – POLITICO





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced additional measures to contain the spread of the new strain of Omicron coronavirus.

He stressed at a press conference on Saturday that he would not stop people from traveling. However, anyone entering the UK is required to undergo a PCR test within two days of arrival and self-isolate until negative results.

But actions at the border can minimize and delay the arrival of new strains, he said, rather than completely prevent them.

Therefore, anyone who has been in close contact with a suspected Omicron patient should self-isolate for 10 days, whether or not they have been vaccinated. A country newly added to the UK travel ‘red list’ tested positive.

Regarding face masks, Johnson said: We will also ask all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by strengthening rules for face coverings in stores and public transport.

To clarify, he added: A press statement confirmed that this would take effect “from next week.”

The meeting came just hours after the UK Health Security Agency announced that the first two new strains had been identified in passengers from South Africa. Germany and Italy also announced on Saturday that the first cases were found among newly arrived travelers.

Omicron, first discovered in South Africa, was designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

Johnson said new risks require people to be fully vaccinated. We will strengthen the booster campaign,” he said. The government has asked the Joint Vaccinations and Immunization Committee to consider boosting the group as broad as possible and closing the gap between the second dose and the booster dose, he said.

The booster jab is currently available for those over 40.

As for why the state isn’t introducing more stringent measures, Johnson said this is the right approach for Omicron given the uncertainty. He said it was important to prevent the spread of the virus in the country at this time.

Johnson explained that the move would be reviewed within three weeks.

spread rapidly

Scientists are learning more about the Omicron variant over time, the prime minister said.

Omicron spreads very quickly and can spread between people who have been double-vaccinated, he said. The prime minister added that given the wide range of mutations in the mutation, it could at least partially reduce the protection of our vaccines over time.

But senior scientific adviser Patrick Vallance points out that vaccines are working now and are highly mutable, so there is much less reason to be concerned in the long run.

Vallance also talked about a new antiviral drug coming soon. So we have a lot more weapons than we did a few months ago and we’re definitely on a completely different picture compared to a year ago.

Omicron was first discovered in Europe last Friday in Belgium. Dutch authorities said on Saturday that 61 travelers from South Africa had tested positive for the coronavirus and researchers are confirming that it is a variant of the Omicron. Germany’s Hesse Minister Kai Klose tweeted Friday night that “a few typical mutations in omicron have been found in passengers returning from South Africa”, but full genomic sequencing is still ongoing. Other countries are also investigating possible cases.

The European Union (EU) has decided to ban travel to seven South African countries on the 1st. The United States and several other countries are taking similar steps.

The UK adds Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to their travel “red list” starting Sunday morning. South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini were added to the list on Friday, placing temporary flight suspensions and strict controls on travelers.

Residents outside the UK or Ireland who have been in the country in the last 10 days will be denied entry to the UK. Residents of the UK and Ireland are required to isolate for 10 days in government-approved facilities.

