Omicron variant monitoring and further action considered at Nphet meeting





The Nphet epidemiological team is meeting regularly this weekend to monitor the situation of developing omicron strains in Europe and to consider further necessary actions, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this evening.

On Saturday night, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said it was aware of new cases of Omicron in the UK, Italy, Germany and Belgium, although it had not yet been officially notified by European Alert Systems.

The Nphet epidemiology team is holding regular weekend meetings to monitor the situation and is currently considering further necessary actions.

He added that a series of initial steps were taken to mitigate the strain’s arrival in Ireland.

The situation regarding this new variant will be continuously reviewed by all relevant authorities.

Measures currently in force include emergency braking for travel to and from seven countries of concern related to this variant.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has changed the travel advisory to avoid unnecessary travel to these countries. Irish residents returning from these countries must undergo strict self-isolation, regardless of their vaccine status or recovery status. They must also undergo PCR testing during quarantine.

The Nphet statement said it was urgently preparing regulations to implement the new travel and home quarantine policy.

The Ministry of Justice is strengthening BMU on-site inspection of passengers upon arrival.

Nphet also confirmed that mandatory hotel quarantine options are being contingently reviewed.

UK Requirements

The Irish government will review the measures taken by the UK government against the new strain of Covid-19 Omicron.

Government sources said they were reviewing all responses to the variant, including the UK response announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday.

A series of conferences will be held over the next few days to address the public health issues posed in Ireland by the omicron strain first discovered in South Africa.

The source said the advice would be to not follow the UK’s lead for the time being and wait for the results of a series of high-level discussions over the next few days about the best approach. This could include a decision to follow UK guidelines that require all inbound passengers to undergo a PCR test on arrival and self-isolate until they test negative. However, the possibility has not yet been discussed by senior ministers and public health advisers.

It is also understood that work is underway on a new passenger locator form for those arriving on Irish territory this weekend. This will include the original travel location on the form. Of the seven South African countries that originally reported cases of the new variant, none do not have direct flights to Ireland.

This follows an announcement that a bill is being prepared to reintroduce mandatory hotel quarantines. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said on Saturday that this will be the first on the agenda for next Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

Emergency brake

On Friday, the Irish government agreed to impose emergency brakes on people arriving from seven South African countries along the European Union.

Ryan also said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with a small number of people in South Africa who are trying to return to Ireland under travel restrictions.

Ryan said the options available to airline staff are limited and the department is considering chartering planes to repatriate these people.

Ryan said the news of the Omicron strain was shocking and one of the most depressing recent events in the pandemic.

To be honest, I was scared yesterday. It was a blow. I thought we could put this booster out in better condition in the next few weeks, and we will.

He said it’s not yet clear if this new variant could be more contagious or if it could bypass some of the protection the vaccine provides.

When asked if the cabinet would consider restrictions other than mandatory quarantine, Ryan said much of what it has done so far will have to go on.

Under restrictions announced on Friday, people arriving in Ireland from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique, regardless of their immunization status, must present undetected pre-flight PCR results and stay home for 10 days. must be isolated from Two additional PCR tests were run over several days.

Sinn Fins Health Spokesperson David Cullinan said it was accepted that the Omicron mutation was a real concern and needed to move quickly.

A department spokeswoman said it was providing consular assistance to requesting Irish citizens. Concerned Irish citizens traveling to South Africa may contact the Irish Embassy in Pretoria by emailing [email protected]

Contact information for people in other countries in the region can be found here.

