Omicron coronavirus strain discovered in UK





The UK’s Health Minister said on Saturday that two cases of Omicron’s strain of coronavirus had been found in the UK. This case relates to travel from ‘South Africa’ where the mutation was first identified. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday classified the Omicron variant as a “variant of concern.” Loading Something is loading.

I’m really sorry! We didn’t receive the email this time because a system error occurred.

Thanks for subscribing!

The UK Health and Social Affairs Minister announced on Twitter on Saturday that two new strains of the Omicron coronavirus have been identified in the UK.

UK Health and Social Affairs Minister Sajid Zabid said in a tweet that “the two cases are linked and related to a trip to South Africa”. “These people are self-isolating with their families while further testing and contact tracing is ongoing.”

Javid said the UK government plans to conduct “further targeted tests” in Nottingham and Chelmsford, where the cases were found, and plans to do gene sequencing of all positive COVID-19 cases there.

“This is a rapidly changing situation and we are taking decisive action to protect public health,” he said.

He added that officials have added Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to their “travel red list”. Many countries have introduced or modified travel restrictions since the discovery of the variant.

Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) Nov 27, 2021

As Insider previously reported, the Omicron variant, officially known as the B.1.1.529 variant, was first discovered by gene sequencing in South Africa. According to public health experts, the disease contains symptoms that are more contagious or dangerous than other diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday classified the strain as one of “concern”, but officials emphasized that little is known about the strain.

“We don’t know much about this strain yet,” Maria van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s COVID-19 technical team, told a briefing on Thursday. “What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations, and the concern is that having too many mutations could affect the way the virus behaves.”

This strain was first identified in South Africa on November 9. It has since been found in several countries, including Israel, Botswana, Hong Kong, Belgium, and now the UK.

Anthony Pacuy, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser, told NBC News on Saturday that the variant has not yet been found in the United States, but “it will almost invariably end it all.” ”

Loading Something is loading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/omicron-coronavirus-variant-detected-in-the-uk-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos