Four extra hours Iron Bowl gave us history, heartbreak





We had shocking iron bowls that were instant classics.

Beautiful endings, as we have seen. Breathtaking things. Brilliant chaos and violent art. Incredible mistakes too and unforgivable scores.

This 86th edition of Auburn vs. Alabama was none of those things, but it was different from everyone else as well. Never did this game that forces an entire state to stop and watch gave us an overtime battle until Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, when a nicer train wreck finally came to a silent stop with the Alabama ahead 24-22 after four more frames.

It was so, so strong, and then it wasn’t.

Then, after it was Bryce Young to John Metchie III in the corner of the end zone for the win, it was Alabama center Chris Owens, a COVID-19 sixth-year super senior, waving to the fans. d’Auburns as they stood stunned and exhausted and spent like abandoned lovers at the altar of eternal bliss.

Goodbye, cozy happiness by the raging fire of fiery rivalry. So long love. The long, cold winter is here instead. For Auburn, the cold of it will persist.

Alabama needed a Heisman-style touchdown from their California quarterback in the dying minutes of regulation just to send the game into overtime. With Young behind center and another chance after so many inexplicable mistakes, the Crimson Tide ran 97 yards to save his season. Much about that game was difficult for fans of competent offenses to watch, but the capture by Alabama first-year wide receiver JaCory Brooks with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter was an all-time moment for the ‘Iron Bowl.

The balance. Trust. Glory. Who the hell cares about statistics after an end like this? It’s going to be a noisy week for Alabama, but none of it matters when the SEC Championship game kicks off with No.1 Georgia. Win and Alabama compete in college football playoffs. Win and Young will have a strong case for the Heisman. It’s very simple. During Nick Sabans’ time in Alabama, it has never been so difficult.

The ending was crazy just because of the adversity we had to go through, Metchie said.

We knew it was going to be an aerial fight, said Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. It was an aerial fight.

It was Auburns’ nightmare in the end after losing a lead for a third straight loss. The Tigers led Mississippi State 28-3 before giving their all. They were leading 14-0 over South Carolina before blowing it up. This time Auburn led Alabama No.3 10-0, but for most of the game it looked more like 50-0.

The good news for Auburn should be obvious. The Iron Bowl can humiliate fan bases and players and especially coaches, but this one showed Auburn may not be too far behind his rival in the State after all.

The bad news is less clear, but a pervasive concern unlike anything we’ve seen in sports. How come Auburns new coach Bryan Harsin is still not saying whether or not he has complied with the federal directive to get vaccinated during this ongoing pandemic? It’s newsworthy because he’s Auburns coach, but he might not be for too long.

He was asked after the game if he was determined to stay at Auburn amid rumors of opportunities elsewhere, and I heard a lot coming out of his mouth, but never heard a definite yes.

I love it here, says Harsin. I love orange and blue and we still have a lot of work to do.

Hopefully he sticks around because next year he could have an even better shot.

Alabama just had a No.1-ranked recruiting class. Auburn had a backup LSU quarterback who was playing for injured Bo Nix, and by the time the fourth quarter and four overtime found TJ Finley behind the center, he was also playing with a good leg. Auburns’ defense gave Finley the opportunity, and he almost became one of the most unlikely stars in Iron Bowl history.

Entering the game, Alabama was favored by 20.5 points. Going into halftime, Alabama were down 10-0 and had just 68 total yards of attack. The Crimson Tide was hot and cold at times this regular season, but never like this.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young set a one-game passing record last week against Arkansas (559 yards and five TDs), but struggled in his first Iron Bowl due to the constant pressure from Auburns defenders. For Alabama, it was the first victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2015. For anyone watching Dynasty of Dynasties, it was further proof that this could be the Year of Georgia.

It’s what you work for all year, Saban said of the ending, and no one can deny that surviving a death like this in Alabama is something his counterweight in the SEC East does. has not known.

Four more hours we’ll call this one, and put it there alongside Kick Six, Punt Bama Punt, and Wrong Way Bo. Maybe it was never pretty, but it was ugly only for egotists.

The self-centered Alabama fans are what Saban called the Crimson Tide fans who grew fat after winning. Someone asked him a question on his Wednesday radio show about Winsaw, and the greatest college football coach of all time shook his old gobbler in anger the day before Thanksgiving.

Lean meat is no longer good enough, they say. The sacrifices should be marbled and juicy.

Wrong. Another grizzled victory is all that matters, and it’s Georgia with all the pressure now. We all know that in Alabama the Dawgs have always lacked the power for the final bite.

Joseph Goodman is a columnist for the Alabama Media Group. He’s on Twitter @JoeGoodmanJr. His first book, We Want Bama: A season of hope and the making of Nick Sabans Ultimate Team is available wherever the books are sold.

