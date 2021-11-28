COVID-19: Forced PCR testing of UK arrivals ‘hard blow’ for travel industry | UK News





Compulsory PCR testing of everyone arriving in the UK has been described as a “big blow” to the travel industry.

While we hope the move will give scientists time to learn more about the Omicron strain, there are fears that it will also affect the recovery of industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ABTA said the added testing costs will impact customer demand for holidays, creating new uncertainties for consumers.

Ten countries are on the government’s travel red list: South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

From 4am today, people arriving from all of these countries will now be required to quarantine for 10 days in government-approved hotels at a cost of £2,285.

“The ABTA understands that this is a fast-changing situation and public health comes first, but the decision to require all entrants to self-isolate until they have undergone PCR testing and come back negative will be a major blow to travel,” an ABTA spokesperson said. Many companies are only beginning to regain their positions after 20 months of severe restrictions.

“These changes will add costs to public holidays and will undoubtedly affect consumer demand and delay the industry’s recovery, so it is important to review this decision carefully and lift restrictions immediately when it becomes clear that there is no risk. British Vaccine Program.”

Governments are also being urged to consider providing tailored assistance to businesses in the travel sector.

There are also concerns about whether private inspection companies will be able to cope with the surge in demand. with what? Travel editor Rory Boland argues that the industry is “not fit for purpose.”

He claims that many companies have failed to provide timely testing, and has asked the government to properly regulate the market so that “consumers can have confidence that they are booking from a trusted supplier.”

Dr Nathalie MacDermott, an academic clinical lecturer at the National Institutes of Health at King’s College London, said banning flights to countries most affected by the strain “is not a decision to be taken lightly.”

“However, in a short period of time, it could buy the time needed to better understand the threat posed by this new strain and ensure the implementation of stronger identification and targeted contact tracing for individuals arriving from countries currently on risk lists,” she said. There is. “

Over the weekend, Britons tried to return home urgently from southern Africa to avoid new quarantine measures, and with direct flights suspended, many had to travel through other countries.

Chaotic scenes were reported at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport last Friday after 61 cases of COVID-19 were found among people arriving from South Africa, including British nationals among those affected.

On Friday, the FTSE 100 index posted its biggest one-day sell-off since June 2020 as stocks of major airlines plummeted.

Health Minister Sajid Javid will appear on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday at 8:30am.

