UK Prime Minister Announces New Measures Against Omicron variants identified in the UK on 27 November 2021





Prime Minister Confirms New Temporary Measures to Respond to UK Omicron Variant Cases All overseas arrivals will undergo a 2-day PCR test and test negative until face-covering is a precautionary measure in self-isolation shops and public transport, review 3 weeks later It’s possible.

The British Prime Minister today confirmed new interim and preventive measures following the emergence of Omicron variants in the UK.

Omicron variants contain a large number of spike protein mutations and mutations in other parts of the viral genome. Urgent work is underway internationally to fully understand how these mutations could change the behavior of the virus with respect to vaccines, treatments and contagiousness.

Vaccines remain our best line of defense. Experts are now confident that our vaccine will provide protection against new strains, but the extent to which they are still being investigated.

Over 16 million people have already turned to the booster jab, reducing hospitalizations and deaths. All adults who have not yet received a primary or secondary vaccine, or those eligible for a booster dose, are encouraged to come forward and help protect themselves and others.

Targeted measures will be introduced next week as a precaution to slow the spread of the variant while we gather more information. these are:

All international arrivals must undergo a second PCR test and must self-isolate until negative results. All contacts of a suspected case of Omicron should self-isolate, regardless of their immunization status. NHS Test and Trace will contact you. Face coverings will be mandatory in shops and public transport starting next week. All hospitality settings are waived.

With 6 million booster jabs available in the UK alone over the next three weeks, the Health Minister today asked JCVI to consider rapidly extending the booster and reducing the gap between the second dose and the booster.

Two cases of Omicron mutation were identified today in Essex and Nottingham. Target testing and contact tracing is currently underway.

Early signs suggest that this variant may be more contagious than the Delta variant and that current vaccines may be less effective against it. The sharp increase in infections in South Africa is due to the spread of this new strain of COVID-19.

An international effort to gather as much data and information as possible about this new strain is ongoing and more information will be provided over the next three weeks. It is thanks to South Africa’s extensive surveillance system and transparency that the UK was able to warn of this new strain early and start collecting data.

Travel restrictions have already been implemented to slow the spread of the strain and protect borders. From 04:00 on Sunday 28 November, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibi, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola will be added to the UK Travel Red List.

Immunization programs and testing, tracking and isolation systems are the most effective ways to reduce transmission, along with practicing good hygiene, keeping spaces well ventilated, and wearing face coverings in confined or crowded spaces.

UKHSA is working closely with scientific and public health agencies around the world to closely monitor the situation. The UK government thanks the South African government for monitoring this variant and transparency.

