



After the World Health Organization deemed a new strain of coronavirus first identified by South African officials to be a worrying variant on Friday morning, world leaders including US President Joe Biden reacted swiftly with travel restrictions targeting southern African countries.

Health officials say travel restrictions give countries time to understand and combat the new variants, but many health experts have criticized the move, saying it would not stop the spread of the virus and would penalize countries that report new variants.

It appears to be spreading quickly, US President Joe Biden told reporters of the omicron variant. I decided I was going to be careful, he said of the travel restrictions.

Although the variant has not yet been reported in the United States, it was found in Britain and some European countries on Saturday morning. Experts note that the variant requires further study to determine how dangerous it is.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged that travel bans would likely not prevent the virus from entering the United States.

We haven’t detected it yet, but when you have a virus that shows that level of transmissibility… it will almost invariably end up disappearing virtually everywhere, he told NBC News. Still, he added that travel restrictions can be helpful in giving the United States more time to react to the situation.

But travel bans, even when enacted early, can’t do much, Stacia Wyman, senior scientist at UC Berkeley Innovative Genomics Institute, has often said that by the time a new variant is discovered, it has already spread.

Vaccination, masking and lots of testing are the three things to really emphasize when dealing with this variant, she said. Closing the border and maybe upsetting governments and stigmatizing countries is just not the way to fix it.

Dr Monica Gandhi, infectious disease expert at UCSF, said she believes travel restrictions are often more political than anything else.

A respiratory virus is a respiratory virus, Gandhi said. You cannot close the borders and prevent something from entering.

Experts also fear that travel bans will discourage countries from researching and reporting new variants.

Kneeling travel bans against people from countries reporting new viral variants deter other countries from reporting variants, Stanford epidemiologist and professor Dr Seema Yasmin wrote on Twitter. They don’t want the backlash and the economic consequences.

Dr Abraar Karan, an infectious disease expert from Stanford, also questioned the fact that the US government’s travel restrictions would not apply to returning US citizens.

Closing the borders and increasing with third doses is not how we are ending the pandemic. This is how we remind people around the world that solidarity in this crisis has been a sham, wrote Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease expert at Stanford on Twitter. We have to do better than that.

The African Centers for Disease Control also criticized the travel restrictions, saying in a statement that during the duration of this pandemic we have observed that the imposition of bans on travelers from countries where a new variant is reported did not yield a significant result. The agency said that instead, implementing public health and social measures should be a priority.

Yasmin also asked how far travel restrictions will go as the variant appears in countries outside of Africa.

Now that it has been confirmed that the new variant first reported in South Africa has already infected people in the UK, there will be travel bans for UK visitors, right?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Echeverria is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @DanielleEchev

