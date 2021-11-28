American Veteran in Winchester, Ky. Urgently Needs Car | New





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A couple from Winchester, Ky., Have spent their lives protecting their community and their country. Now they are asking for help.

According to a report from LEX 18, Carol Charles is a bus supervisor for Clark County schools. Her husband, Steve, is a US Army veteran who now has dialysis three times a week.

The days are long for Carol. She is standing before sunrise and on a school bus as the sun rises. Her day ends almost 12 hours later.

“We get back to the garage maybe at 5:30, 6:15 a.m.,” she said.

It is his job to protect children who go to and from school.

“Love there,” she said, “it’s like family to me. I’m going to start crying, I’m sorry. It’s family to me. It means a lot to me when they ask about him. “

At home, she protects her husband. He served in the late 1970s and early 1980s. His kidneys are failing. The car they were driving no longer drives.

“We need a vehicle,” Carol said. “And they’re so expensive we can’t afford one right now. But we’re going to have to try to do something about it.”

They were relying on this car to get Steve to the hospital and to the stores to buy basic necessities. Considering Carol’s schedule, this was also a place she could rest between morning and afternoon bus rides while Steve got treatment.

Just two weeks ago, they had to call an ambulance.

“Having a car she could take me to the hospital on a whim,” Steve said.

“The doctor came out and said, ‘Mrs. Charles, you don’t know how lucky you are,’” Carol said, reflecting on Steve’s last visit. “And I said, ‘What? He said, ‘You almost lost your husband tonight.’ He said he was so close to death. “

They borrowed cars from their families, including their children. Now the woman who gives to children and parents and a man who has served his country need your help in return.

“I just hope we have a vehicle soon,” she said. “It would make all the difference, because we need it.”

If you would like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe. You can make a donation by clicking here.

