Storm Arwen photos show signs of destruction across England





Storm Arwen hit much of Scotland and northern England overnight, destroying homes and streets with gusts of nearly 100 mph.

The National Weather Service said the speed reached 98 mph in Brisley Woods, Northumberland.

Two people have been killed in a storm that has issued a rare red warning by the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Cumbria police said a man was killed when a tree fell in Ambleside.

Police, ambulances and firefighters all arrived on Vicarage Road on Friday at 11pm, but a man from Lancaster died at the scene.

Police and other agencies were still at the scene on Saturday morning because the tree remained in a hazardous location, and people were asked to flee the area until it was safe.

The second death occurred as storm Alwen swept across the UK, killing a man Friday when his car was hit by a fallen tree in Antrim County, Northern Ireland.

Huge waves crash into Sunderland’s breakwater and Rocker Lighthouse on Saturday morning (Owen Humphreys/PA).

A homeowner who lost his roof in a strong wind takes pictures at the Durham County Black Hole (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Trees were uprooted, walls and roofs blown, trucks blocked M62 above Pennines with snow.

Train service has been canceled in many areas and barns have been blown up on routes near Falkirk, one of many reported incidents in Scotland.

A fallen tree blocks the road in the center of the town of Norton in Teesside (Owen Humphreys/PA).

A truck blown by a strong wind cuts across the A179 near Hartlepool, Durham County (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People were still advised to travel only when absolutely necessary, and the Meteorological Agency explained that overnight gusts had damaged and affected the entire UK.

A fallen tree in Willaston, Cheshire in the aftermath of storm Arwen (Adrian OBrien/PA)

The red weather warning expired early on Saturday, but forecasters say yellow and yellow warnings for wind are still in effect (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Path blocked at Teesside after gusts of nearly 100 mph hit parts of England during Storm Arwen (Owen Humphreys/PA)

