The Broncos’ message entering the home stretch of the season: why not us?





Rewarded with multi-year contracts just days apart during the Broncos ‘week off, receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick spent several minutes last Monday expressing gratitude for the organizations’ confidence in them and telling stories the personal adversity they overcame.

Discussion then turned to the state of the Broncos entering Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos are 5-5 and five of their remaining seven games are against competitive AFC West. Sutton and Patrick’s message: Why not us?

If we deal with the (last seven games), well, let’s get that taste (of the playoffs), said Sutton. It’s hard to say how much we want it and how much we want it for ourselves, the team and the city. It was about time the city could have a playoff game here and the Broncos in the playoffs.

Patrick says: Everything is right in front of us. We have five division games left. We win them and were in the playoffs. It is very possible.

Sutton is right – a real playoff chase has been lacking around these games since his Super Bowl victory in 2015.

And Patrick is right – if the Broncos take advantage of their busy divisional schedule, they’ll break their five-year playoff drought.

The Broncos, however, will need a major course correction to be in the conversation about the division and / or the wilds in mid-December. Some facts to consider:

Since last year, they have lost five straight division games (outscored 144-99), tied for the third longest decline in teams since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger and the longest since a six-game streak in 2010-11. Since the start of the 2016 season, the Broncos have been a dismal 10-21 in AFC West games, worse in the division by 2 1/2 games. Kansas City is 27-5 (two eight-game winning streaks) followed by Las Vegas (14-19) and Chargers (13-19).

Overall, Denver needs to play better at home. The Broncos are 21-24 at Mile High since the start of 2016, including 2-3 this year where they’ve been favored in every game.

All three are very good teams, coach Vic Fangio said of the Chiefs (7-4), Chargers (6-4) and Raiders (6-5). Good attacks and good defenses. Kansas City is playing really well on defense now. The Chargers and Raiders stepped it up defensively. I see complete teams led by very good quarterbacks.

Is the season in play on Sunday? Absoutely.

A loss to the Chargers would drop the Broncos to 5-6 (0-2 in the division) before Kansas City soars next week. Beat the Chargers and the Broncos have hope.

I still believe in this team, said General Manager George Paton earlier this week. Obviously the last two (games, a win in Dallas and a loss to Philadelphia) were ups and downs, but you saw what you can do when you put it all together against Dallas.

Said security Justin Simmons: I was in the thick of it and it will all start against the Chargers. Were going to get some guys back healthy for that last stretch and were going to need all hands on deck.

Which team will emerge victorious from the division? Here is a team-by-team overview:

Denver

Registration: 5-5.

Remaining matches: vs. Chargers, Kansas City, vs. Detroit, vs. Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Chargers and vs. Kansas City.

Current form: Even Steven. Won three, lost four, won two and lost one.

Figures to note: Infringement – 27th on the third try (34.7%) and hit rate in the red zone (50%). Defense – tied for eighth in touchdown rate in the red zone (52.4%) and third in lowest points allowed (18.3 per game). Special Teams – penultimate in kick returns (17.1) and in kick coverage (35.7).

Major injuries: WR KJ Hamler, RG Graham Glasgow and ILBs Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson are out for the season. Currently absent are CB Bryce Callahan, OLB Bradley Chubb (although he may return on Sunday) and LT Garett Bolles.

Reasons for optimism: WR Jerry Jeudy has 21 catches in his three return games from a six-week ankle sprain and Simmons is tied for sixth in the league with four interceptions.

Reasons for concern: Pat Surtain II has the lone interception among the teams cornerbacks, opponents have 30 sacks (sixth most in the league) and the offense is averaging just 20 points per game.

Final expected record: 9-8 (third place).

CITY OF KANSAS

Registration: 7-4.

Remaining games: Bye, vs. Broncos, vs. Las Vegas, Chargers, vs. Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Broncos.

Current form: Rolling. The Chiefs’ uneven start (1-2 and 2-3 records) was erased by a four-game winning streak in which they outscored their opponents 93-47.

Numbers to note: Offense – first on third down (51.5%) and second in most turnovers (22). Defense – 30th in yards per snap (6.1) and tied for 21st for the fewest points allowed (25.5). Special teams – third for kick returns (12.8) and seventh for kick returns (24.1).

Key injuries: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned last week after missing six games and the Chiefs started three tackles on the right, but the other four linemen started all 11 games.

Reasons for optimism: The Chiefs have started to figure things out defensively. Since their resounding Week 7 loss to Tennessee, they have moved from 30th to 14th to third and tied for 27th to 13th in points allowed. And, oh yeah, they have quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is second in yards (3,200) and tied for second in touchdown passes (25).

Reasons for concern: The Chiefs have turned too much, posting multiple giveaways in seven of their 11 games (including two four-rounds) and the defense has just 19 sacks, sixth behind in the league.

Final expected record: 11-6 (second place).

LAS VEGAS

Registration: 6-5.

Remaining matches: vs. Washington, Kansas City, Cleveland, Broncos, Indianapolis and Chargers.

Current form: Rejuvenated. Thursday’s 36-33 overtime victory in Dallas ended a three-game slippage that threatened to make it a third consecutive late-season collapse (ends 1-5 and 2-5 in 2019-20).

Numbers to note: Offense – second in passing yards per game (296.5) and tied for 27th in the red zone (50%). Defense – 26th stopping the race (125.9) and last in touchdown rate in the red zone (75.9%). Special Teams – 31st for punt coverage (12.6 yards per return) and 25th for punt returns (average of 19.8 yards).

Key injuries: The Raiders entered the Dallas game with 11 players on the injured list, including OL starters Richie Incognito and Denzelle Good and LB Nicholas Morrow. TE Darren Waller was injured against the Cowboys.

Reasons for optimism: Quarterback Derek Carr leads the NFL with 3,414 passing yards, RB Josh Jacobs was more involved on Thursday (a season high 22 carries for 87 yards) and DE Yannick Ngakoue has eight sacks in the game. in the last six games.

Reasons for concern: The Raiders are 28th in rushing (89.1 yards per game) and the defense is not getting any saves in the red zone (opponents are 7-9 in the last three games).

Final expected record: 8-9 (fourth place).

CHARGERS

Registration: 6-4.

Remaining games: Broncos, Cincinnati, Giants, Kansas City, Houston, Broncos and Las Vegas.

Current form: Primed to gain control. The Chargers are 2-0 in the division (the only undefeated team) and can go 2-0 in AFC West road games if they beat the Broncos on Sunday.

Numbers to note: Offense – eighth in scoring (26.0) and fifth in yards per play (5.0). Defense – last in the race (145.1) and 31st on the third down (46.8%). Special teams – last for punt coverage (13.4 yards per return) and 27th for punt returns (18.9).

Key Injuries: The Chargers have just four players in the injured reserve, but two were Week 1 starting offensive linemen – RT Bryan Bulaga and RG Oday Aboushi.

Reasons for optimism: RB Austin Ekeler has 573 rushing yards and 405 receiving yards, QB Justin Herbert has five games with a passer rating of at least 107.6 (all wins) and S Derwin James leads the team with 86 tackles.

Reasons for concern: The Chargers’ 20 sacks are tied for seventh in the NFL and they’re not getting much out of their second leg (26th on punt returns, 27th on punt returns).

Final expected record: 12-5 (first place).

Futility of AFC West

The Broncos enter Sunday’s game with a five-game losing streak in AFC West games, their longest in a decade and tied for their third longest since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. streaks:

Number of years PF PA Comment 7 1982-83 77 169 The Broncos lost 0-5 in the division in the season 82 shortened in strikes 2010-11 115 169 Four losses of a goal, Josh McDaniels sacked after a second loss 5 2020-21 99 144 Two double-digit losses, three losses to Las Vegas 5 1979-80 70 112 Three losses in one score, Chargers won by 10 and 17 points 5 1971-72 78 176 Awarded at least 37 points in three losses (all by at least 20 points) Watching rivals

The results in division of the AFC West teams since the start of 2016:

Team WL Longest winning streak Kansas City 27-5 8 (2017-18, 2018-19) Las Vegas 14-19 3 (2020) LA Chargers 13-19 5 (current) Broncos 10-21 3 (2016-17)

