Reuse masks in shops and public transport as Britain fights ‘worst Covid’





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that face covering rules in shops and public transport will be “strengthened” as the UK faces the “worst” strain of COVID-19.

This comes after the first cases of the Omicron mutation were identified in the UK.

The prime minister warned Tuesday that the new strain first discovered in southern Africa could spread more easily and could become more resistant to vaccination.

The prime minister held a press conference on the 10th and said, “I am sorry for the inconvenience on Saturday.”

He said the rules for face-covering in shops and public transport would be “strengthened”.

He later said that this would mean “must wear” in retail stores or on public transport, but Health Minister Sajid Javid will provide more details “in the next day or so”.

Official Twitter account #10 has made it clear that this will not include hospitality establishments such as pubs or restaurants.

And people who have come in contact with people suspected of having an omicron mutation must self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccine status.

He also announced that all people arriving in the UK will have to undergo a PCR test until the second day after entry and be quarantined until the results are available.

“We are not going to block people from traveling. I want to stress that. We will not block people from traveling, but we will require everyone entering the UK to undergo a PCR test by the end of the second day after entry. Negative results You must self-quarantine until they come out,” he said.

He announced the changes at a Downing Street press conference (

video:

Getty Images)

“Second, we need to slow the spread of this strain in the UK, as actions at the border can minimize and delay the arrival of new strains rather than prevent them altogether.

“Anyone who has come into contact with a suspected Omicron patient must self-isolate for 10 days, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

“We will also ask all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by strengthening rules for face coverings in stores and public transport.”

All travelers entering the UK must be quarantined and tested in the fight against Omicron Covid

And he said the government will “intensify booster campaigns” to fight the mutant.

“We don’t yet know exactly how effective our vaccine will be against Omicron, but we have good reason to believe it will provide at least some protection,” he said.

“As you boost, your reaction will be stronger, so it is more important than ever for people to jab and get the booster into their arms as quickly as possible.”

Prime Minister “strengthen booster campaign” (

video:

Full/AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “From today we will step up our booster campaign. We already plan to do 6 million jabs in England over the next three weeks and now we are going to go further.

“The Minister of Health has asked the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) to consider providing booster doses to as broad a group as possible and closing the gap between the second dose and the booster dose.”

The prime minister said all changes would be “temporary and preventative” and would be reviewed within three weeks.

When asked if the new transformation will affect people’s Christmas plans, the prime minister said, “I am absolutely certain that this Christmas will be much better than last Christmas.”

However, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that the UK may have to “face” the possibility of further action if the Omicron mutation is highly contagious.

“I think we’re going to get more information about contagiousness, and we can get more information about the ability of vaccines to protect against viruses, but it will take some time.

“Current models are more like, ‘If it spreads very quickly, of course, it spreads very quickly and goes a lot, and if it spreads less, it will do less’.

“But if it’s very contagious and causes a big breakout, it’s definitely a major problem we have to face.

“But that’s not what we currently know. We need to get that information.”

The government said there were an additional 39,567 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK as of 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The UK government also said 131 more people tested positive for Covid-19 and died in 28 days on Saturday, bringing the UK total to 144,724.

UK daily Covid cases rise 8.6% per week with two confirmed Omicron infections

Separate figures released by the UK Statistical Office show that there are 169,000 registered deaths in the UK, where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

Earlier, Health Minister Sajid Javid announced Sunday 28 November that entry into the UK will be denied to non-British and Irish residents who have been in Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola in the last 10 days, starting at 4am on Sunday 28 November.

They join the six countries added to the list on Thursday night: South Africa, Botswana, Lesosto, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) confirmed today two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK with a mutation consistent with strain B.1.1.529 (known as the Omicron strain).

The government said it has ordered retesting and self-quarantine of patients and all family members who have tested positive while further testing and contact tracing are underway.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty

video:

Getty Images)

One case is in Chelmsford and the other is in Nottingham. The two cases are linked and there is a link to a trip to South Africa.

UKHSA is performing targeted testing at locations where positive cases may have been infected.

Javid said: Thanks to our world-class genome sequencing, we are aware of two UK cases of Omicron mutations. We moved quickly and individuals are self-isolating while contact tracing is ongoing.

We will do our best to protect the UK public from this new threat, which is why we are expanding our testing capacity to affected communities and introducing travel restrictions to four additional countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola. . If necessary, we will not hesitate to take further action.

Omicron Mutant As Covid strain spreads, Gordon Brown UK says Omicron strain is ‘not surprising’ as wealthy countries ‘stock up’ jabs to ‘ban travel from more countries’

This reminds us that we are not yet out of this pandemic. Vaccination is more important than ever. Get your first dose if you haven’t already, and if you’re eligible, book a booster as soon as possible.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said: “We will continue to work closely with the international community to rapidly gather and analyze information about this strain to understand its potential for transmission or increased vaccine resistance.”

It is important for everyone to take reasonable precautions and get PCR tested if they are symptomatic, isolate if requested, wear a face covering in crowded and confined spaces, ventilate the room, and get vaccines and boosters as soon as possible .

read more

Already ‘worst’ Covid in UK warns scientists and ‘significant risk’

read more

The British are urging people to vaccinate as experts warn that a new strain of coronavirus will arrive in the UK.

