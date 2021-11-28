UK Championship Snooker 2021 – Ronnie OSullivan Defeats Robbie Williams to advance to Round of 32





Ronnie OSullivan beat Robbie Williams 6-2 and made several erratic errors to advance to the third round of the British Championship.

Six world championships mixed with quality patches and minor glitches, but his larger class allowed him to reserve his last 32nd spot at Barbican.

OSullivan are still aiming to win their first tournament since the 2020 World Championships and need improvement to finish their work in York.

British Championship

OSullivan created a dazzling patch over Michael White and started off brightly when knocking on a glorious long red. It was to no avail, and Williams got a chance when compiling 38 breaks, but missed a red that he forced out of position.

There was a lot of wackiness in the first frame, and as Williams joined the board in the 66th century, the second frame paid a great price for its sloppy safety.

The third frame saw OSullivan make a dazzling red stroke to the left center but he missed the usual black and Williams jumped to move forward.

Black was the kind of shot that OSullivan could miss a couple of times a season. So it was positive that he forgot it from his mind too quickly with a break of level 91.

The fifth frame saw the contest’s first joint safety battle. OSullivan had better results and took the lead with 74 RBIs in minutes.

O’Sullivan once again got a better safety trade-off and survived Red’s terrifying kick to make a sixth and open the two-frame cushion.

OSullivan was like a fluent best in the 7th. With 66 RBIs, he was able to win one frame.

Williams was in an area never to be missed and felt the pressure as the long red stayed on the ground. He later got out of position at Black giving OSullivan a chance to finish the game and he did so with ruthless efficiency.

British Championship

British Championship

