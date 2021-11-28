Everything you need to know about the new Covid rules as the UK fights the Omicron strain





The British Prime Minister has announced that the new rules will be introduced after two new cases of Omicron Covid-19 have been discovered in the UK.

Boris Johnson at a Downing Street press conference on Saturday 27 November announcing stricter rules in the UK, warning that new strains could reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed confirmed cases in Nottingham and Brentwood, Esex, after overnight genome sequencing, Mirror Online reports.

Both cases are believed to be related to travel to South Africa.

We are ordering self-isolation for individuals and families and conducting targeted testing in areas suspected of being infected.

The government will release details of the new rules early next week and say they will come into effect “from next week”.

He stressed that all new measures are temporary and will be reviewed in three weeks.

The changes announced by the Prime Minister are for England. However, the Scottish government has confirmed that it will also apply in Scotland.

The Welsh government has confirmed that it will introduce the same measures for international travel.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new rules introduced to address the Omicron variant.

face mask

The prime minister said the exact rules for face coverings will be set soon.

However, he said at a press conference:

“But Health Minister Sajid Javid will announce more in the next day or so.”

Number 10 confirmed that it is not mandatory in a hospitality setting such as a pub or restaurant.

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle) Self-isolation

Anyone who has come into contact with a suspected omicron strain, whether or not vaccinated, should self-isolate at home for 10 days.

The government said that targeted testing and contact tracing are underway in nearby areas where two cases have been confirmed.

And Mirror understands that surge testing will be introduced wherever new variants are discovered.

So far there are no indications that the new strain is elsewhere in the UK, but there may be more cases among contacts, friends and family of confirmed cases.

travel

People arriving in the UK now have to undergo PCR testing as well as the cheaper side flow within 48 hours of entering the UK.

You should be quarantined at home until you get a negative test result.

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid has announced a new addition to the travel redlist.

South Africa, Botswana, Lesosto, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibi, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola are added to the list as of 4am on Sunday 28 November.

booster

With 6 million booster doses available in the UK alone over the next three weeks, the Health Minister today calls on the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) to consider expediting extending the booster dose and closing the gap between the second dose and the dose. I did. booster.

However, as JCVI is an independent entity, the government will have to wait for a decision before making major changes, such as launching a booster jab to young people.

