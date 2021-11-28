Switzerland, UK Arrival Quarantine





It happens as cases continue to skyrocket in both countries and the Omicron strain is introduced into the equation. Concerns about the upcoming ski season are growing in Switzerland and elsewhere. updated

The announcement came via a Twitter post from the UK Foreign Ministry’s Development Office.

#Switzerland Updated entry requirements for arrivals from the UK. From 8:00 p.m. on November 27, 2021, entry into Switzerland requires proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result. You must also self-isolate for 10 days upon entry.https://t.co/9lUuMwu9RX pic.twitter.com/B4N6Be46Sn

FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) November 27, 2021

It is described as “to prevent the spread of the new strain of Omicron coronavirus to travelers arriving from the UK”.

Changes to entry requirements are identified in an update on the UK Government website.

“From 8:00 p.m. on November 27, travelers arriving from the UK will be required to self-isolate for 10 days from the day they arrive in Switzerland.”

“From November 27, 2021, in addition to the requirements below, you will be required to self-isolate for 10 days after showing a negative test result for COVID-19. Further details will follow as further announcements are made by the Swiss government.”

You can read more about Switzerland’s travel rules and entry requirements here.

It’s still unclear whether people flying to Geneva Airport and transiting from France to ski resorts will be affected by the new quarantine rules.

This will be important to many, as Geneva Airport serves as the gateway hub for many French ski resorts.

Some ski resorts in Switzerland now have slopes including Zermatt, Saas-Fee, Andermatt, Engelberg, Davos/Klosters, Verbier and Laax.

Many other resorts will be open in the coming weeks.

People arriving at Zurich Airport on Saturday from South Africa are urging them to be tested for Covid-19 by the Federal Office of Public Health.

We are being contacted via text message requesting immediate self-isolation and testing.

We are sending the passenger list to the state authorities on Swiss Air flights from Johannesburg.

People returning from countries where Omicron variants have been found are being asked not to use public transport.

All ski countries will now assess risk and review travel and entry requirements.

Omicron was first discovered in South Africa.

Additional cases have been confirmed worldwide, including Australia, Germany, Israel and Hong Kong.

The new strain has been heavily mutated and has been designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Scientists are now trying to see how quickly it spreads and could undermine the protection the vaccine provides.

European Commission Chairman Ursula von der Leyen has urged authorities around the world to stop connecting air travel to places where the novel coronavirus strain was found as authorities around the world react to the new strain detected in South Africa https://t.co/QYvUFBbAZE pic.twitter.com.com/dZxBJsDyY7

Reuters (@Reuters) Nov 26, 2021

Israel has announced a 14-day ban on entry of foreigners.

The ban will go into effect at midnight on Sunday.

Israel has confirmed 1 case of the Omicron strain.

Two cases of Omicron mutation have been documented in the UK.

It comes as Switzerland holds a referendum on Sunday to support or scrap the country’s Covid-19 pass.

We will update this article as we receive more details from PlanetSKI here.

There was an initial reaction from readers on the PlanetSKI Facebook page.

James MP – It will definitely change after the day we realize that every country has it. There is no list of daily transfers to Switzerland in Germany.

Charlie Bulbrook – According to the Geneva Airport website and the Swiss government website, you can transfer to France without quarantine or negative tests. There’s a staff on the plane right now, I’ll check it out in a few hours! I think this action is a quick, quick, knee-jerk reaction, so no one has to act hastily at this point.

Neil Phillips – I was dreaming of snowing while having my favorite ski drink (jagermeister), pondering the situation! If we don’t move to 5/10, and we exclude new variants, increasing numbers, etc. it will affect the winter ski season every year. let’s just live

Andrew Spencer – The Swiss are mistaken if they think that Omicron is not already within their borders. Quarantining only British people doesn’t help.

Feel free to add your comments here.

Other PlanetSKI readers planning to ski in Switzerland this winter responded to Twitter.

Well this is all the plans for the first half of the season for the fans #Omicron #Switzerland.

Valais Dude (@ValaisDude) Nov 28, 2021

