Covid: UK Arrival Test Hitting Travel Industry

The introduction of mandatory PCR testing for Covid-19 on everyone arriving in the UK has been described as a blow to the travel industry.

The move, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, was welcomed as a way to buy time from scientists to learn more about the Omicron variant.

Currently, 10 countries have been placed on the government’s travel red list, and those arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia must quarantine for 10 days.

However, Abta, the UK’s travel agency and travel agency trade association, said additional testing costs for everyone arriving in the UK will impact customer demand for vacations and put pressure on the industries that have been hit hardest. during the epidemic.

The announcement of the new test requirements came after two Omicron variants were identified in the UK.

If there are no negative results, people will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Abta understands that this is a fast-changing situation and public health comes first, but the decision to require all entrants to undergo PCR testing and self-isolate until negative results will take a toll on the travel business. An Abta spokesperson said it was only beginning to return after 20 months of strict restrictions.

These changes will add costs to public holidays and will undoubtedly affect consumer demand and delay the industry recovery, so it is important to review this decision carefully and lift restrictions immediately when it becomes clear that there is no risk to the UK. immunization program.

Scientists believe that increasing testing will give us time to better understand the risks Omicron poses before the variant becomes more prevalent in the UK.

Dr. Nathalie MacDermott, National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Academic Clinical Lecturer at Kings College London, said: For individuals arriving from countries currently on the Red List.

The government’s decision to re-implement the need for PCR testing for all individuals arriving in the UK from abroad on the second day of travel and to self-isolate until negative tests are reported, while frustrating for travelers, is essential is. Limit the spread of the strain in the UK by rapidly identifying cases of Omicron strain infection and implementing rapid isolation and targeted contact tracing.

Concerns have also been raised about whether the testing industry will be able to cope with the rapid increase in testing demand.

which? Travel editor Rory Boland said travelers will understand the need for restrictions, but the private testing industry they need to rely on isn’t fit for purpose.

He said test companies have struggled to deliver tests on time over the past year, so it’s hard to be sure they’ll be able to cope with this surge in demand in the short term.

