Flood-ravaged Abbotsford watches Nooksack River from US ‘like a hawk’ as heavy rains approach





The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., says he’s convinced the city’s rebuilt levees and sandbag pumping station can handle a dam of heavy rain in the forecast until Sunday afternoon, but not if Washington State’s Nooksack River is overflowing.

Abbotsford has issued an evacuation alert for the town’s village of Huntingdon, urging residents to prepare essential items in case they are ordered to leave on short notice this weekend.

Mayor Henry Braun told reporters on Saturday afternoon that the flood-ravaged city is watching the US-Canadian waterway “like a hawk” because it’s hard to predict a wild card without knowing how saturated the surrounding soil is .

He spoke on Saturday morning with officials in Whatcom County, Wash., Which saw the US National Guard deployed over the weekend.

“The rain, we can handle … We cannot handle if the Nooksack is overflowing”

Should the river cross its banks, Braun said the Fraser Valley’s already saturated farmland could potentially experience worsening flooding.

“We did everything we could in a very short period of time,” he said on Saturday. “Now the unknown factor is how much water will arrive [from] south of the border. “

“The rain we can handle I’m pretty confident, but we can’t handle if the Nooksack overflows and starts draining into Sumas Prairie again.”

The waters are expected to enter the west side of Sumas Prairie near the village of Huntingdon on Sunday, the city said.

Braun warned that stopping the flow of the Nooksack River was unrealistic as it would require an “18-foot-high dike” at the border. Instead, he said, the priority is to put sandbags to protect the buildings.

“Frankly, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “But we’re going to look at this Nooksack like a hawk.”

Whatcom County predicts the Nooksack River will reach a moderate flood level on Sunday and damage to levee systems from previous storms could have greater impacts on floodplain areas than would typically be seen at these levels. of river.

: @Whatcomctygov pic.twitter.com/jhUA4pK60V

– @ City_Abbotsford “Nooksack River will come with less resistance”, fears the American mayor

South of the Canada-US border, Whatcom County predicts the Nooksack River will reach “moderate flood level” on Sunday.

Sumas, Wash. Mayor Kyle Christensen told CBC News that flooding his town suffered two weeks ago from the atmospheric event in the river shattered three dikes, and one of them is still “not fixed” despite the constant work of the US Army Corps of Engineers.

“With all this water and it is building up once the Nooksack River passes tomorrow, which we predict, then there will be a lot more water for us,” Christensen said in an interview.

“The concern is that the NooksackRiver will come with less resistance due to flood damage last week.”

Whatcom County, which includes Sumas, issued a statement on Saturday warning residents of the risks posed by the coming rains.

“Damage to levee systems from previous storms may have greater impacts on flood-prone areas than usual at these river levels,” the county said in a statement. “There is a lot of uncertainty due to the flooding last week. “

As a precaution, the county added, US National Guard troops are being deployed “to assist local agencies” by carrying sandbags, delivering supplies and supporting the communities of Sumas, Everson and Nooksack.

“People are tired,” Mayor Christensen told CBC News. “You know, it’s been going on for a long time and here we’re going to be hit by a second wave.”

“Heavy showers can cause flash floods”

According to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe, current forecast models show a lot of uncertainty, but suggest a growing potential for additional flood events by Tuesday.

“Total precipitation, unfortunately, will be extreme,” Wagstaffe said. “It certainly has the potential to impact both with additional surface flooding and new landslides.”

Federal meteorologists on Saturday issued a rain warning for the Fraser Valley and the south coast, with Environment and Climate Change Canada noting that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water accumulation on roads.”

Until Sunday afternoon, the weather forecast calls for 70 millimeters of rain over southern sections of the Fraser Valley on Saturday, but up to 120 millimeters closer to the mountains.

The rains are expected to ease on Sunday, but effects on river levels could be seen several days later.

IMPORTANT UPDATE FOR HUNTINGDON RESIDENTS:

The Huntingdon area remains on evacuation alert and residents should be ready to leave at all times. pic.twitter.com/xN08b8PrIL

– @ Ville_Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford posts its most recent information on floods, evacuations and other emergencies on its website.

Provincial flood warnings and advisories are available from the British Columbia River Forecast Center.

For more information on evacuation alerts and orders issued by various authorities across the province, visit the Emergency Management BC Twitter feed or website, which also has updates and support available to them. evacuated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/abbotsford-mayor-nooksack-river-heavy-rains-forecast-nov-27-1.6265548 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos