Common travel areas exempt from new UK travel restrictions





The UK government has welcomed an exemption from the Common Travel Area from the new Covid-19 restrictions in place for variants of Omicron.

New, stronger measures, including PCR testing, will be introduced for people arriving in the UK starting Tuesday morning.

Anyone who has come into contact with a suspected case of Omicron must be quarantined for 10 days, whether or not vaccinated.

However, this does not apply to the Common Travel Area (CTA), which includes the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands and allows virtually unlimited travel.

Foreign Minister Simon Covney welcomed the move and said travelers traveling from Ireland to the UK would not be affected by the measures against the new strain of COVID-19.

PCR testing or quarantine is not required if passengers arriving in the UK are traveling within the CTA and have not left the CTA in the last 10 days.

Many countries have introduced travel bans and restrictions on passengers from South Africa to curb the new variant.

The Irish government will consider the actions taken by the UK, a senior source said all responses to this variant are currently under review.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is considering additional measures needed as countries move to contain the spread of Omicron.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), early evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron and has designated this strain of concern.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Ministry of Health said the Nphet epidemiological team was meeting regularly to monitor developments in Europe this weekend after the World Health Organization (WHO) had identified cases in several countries of new strains of concern. .

Nphet said on Saturday that European Alert Systems had not yet officially notified him, but said he was aware of new cases of Omicron in the UK, Italy, Germany and Belgium.

The Nphet epidemiology team is holding regular weekend meetings to monitor the situation and is currently considering further necessary actions.

He added that a series of initial steps were taken to mitigate the strain’s arrival in Ireland.

This includes emergency brakes for travel to and from seven South African countries that are considered variant-related concerns.

People entering South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, are required to present a pre-flight PCR undetected result, isolate at home for 10 days, and undergo two additional PCR tests. do. .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has changed the travel advisory to avoid unnecessary travel to these countries.

The Nphet statement said it was urgently preparing regulations to implement the new travel and home quarantine policy.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said Sunday that Omicron variants are spread across Europe and the actual impact will remain unknown for several weeks.

He told RTs The Week in Politics program and RTs The Week in Politics program. Ryan said Ireland is doing a lot of testing, but the Omicron variant has not yet been found.

In light of the new variant, Ryan said banning flights from the South African country was the right thing to do.

The minister said existing measures must be doubled to combat the delta wave that is currently sweeping the country and hospital systems. He said the government is making an all-out effort to increase the number of vaccinations.

game change

Dr. Cillian de Gascun, an Nphet member and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said the state should operate on the basis that the Omicron strain could be game-changing. On Sunday, Dr. de Gascun said he was concerned about the mutation in the variant.

But he said the variant appears to be more contagious, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the vaccine won’t work against it.

He said there is still no investigation into the severity of the virus because there is usually a time lag between infection and hospitalization.

De Gascun said the strain is of concern among Irish health officials who meet over the weekend to discuss it.

We are still in the middle of a very important delta wave that we need to control first. We still don’t know what Omicron is doing in the Delta wave, he told Newstalk On the Record.

He added that society needs to think about the next three months, not just Christmas.

Separately, Dr. De Gascoon said in a comment to the Sunday Business Post newspaper that if Omicron is more contagious than the Delta strain, it’s only a matter of time before a new strain arrives in Ireland.

Dr. De Gascun told the Sunday Business Post that genome sequencing will increase and after November 1, all COVID-19 positive samples will be tested at microns.

About the new variant, Dr de Gascun told the newspaper: It is more different from the original Wuhan virus than other strains. It’s pretty much what Dr Evil builds in his island hideout. If you tried to combine a lot of really bad mutations, this would be it.

Dr De Gascun said hospitals must drop below 200 and ICU numbers below 100 to avoid new Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks. He said infections should drop dramatically soon to avoid further restrictions in the hospitality sector.

In the Republic, 4,791 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Saturday morning. At 8pm, 542 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the hospital with the virus. The latest data on ICU figures at 11:30 am on Saturday showed that 121 people were in ICU with the disease.

The number of hospitalized patients reached the peak of the fourth epidemic on November 22, and 685 were hospitalized, a decrease of 149. The number of ICU patients peaked at 132 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Michel Martin said she fully supports Nphet’s recent recommendation to avoid indoor gatherings for children for the next two weeks.

Martin told the Sunday Independent newspaper that he would review the measure over the next two weeks, acknowledging that it would be difficult for children. I expect this to be short-term.”

Ryan agreed with Taoiseach on Sunday that child-related measures should be temporary. It should be a temporary measure, he said, and we should also recognize the need for our children to learn through play and everyday contact. Additional Reporting: PA

