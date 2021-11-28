UK introduces new measures against strains of Omicron on Tuesday





The UK’s health minister says face masks will be mandatory in shops and public transport starting Tuesday following new measures to contain the spread of the new strain of Omicron coronavirus.

Sajid Javid said the UK was “not close” after the UK found the first cases of the variant, with the government imposing stricter rules on housework and social distancing.

A third confirmed case has been confirmed in the UK and dozens are being treated as suspected cases, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

He added that this latest case had no immediate travel history and was confirmed through genome sequencing.

According to those familiar with the process, multiple cases are being investigated in London and one potential case is being investigated in Bedfordshire.

Javid said on Sunday morning he was unaware that more cases were being confirmed in the UK.

In a development that could suggest that the strain was already in the UK before it was officially identified, public health leaders were briefed on 16 November that one of the cases under investigation was a traveler returning to the UK from South Africa.

If the person is confirmed to be infected with Omicron, it suggests that the mutation may have been prevalent in the country for much longer than previously thought.

Under the measures announced over the weekend, anyone entering the UK must undergo a PCR test within two days of arrival and must self-isolate until negative. The government website said the new measures would be introduced at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact with suspected Omicron patients must also be quarantined for 10 days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

Although scientists continue to evaluate new strains, the government has not yet distributed a Covid-19 Plan B, which includes work-from-home guidelines and Covid passports for large events.

On Sky News’ Trevor Phillips Sunday show, Zavid said, “We know that these types of measures are paying a very high price, both economically and socially, in terms of non-coronavirus health consequences, such as their mental health impact.

“You have to be very careful to make that decision. We are not there yet. We are not there.”

Javid confirmed that masks will be mandatory, but not in bars and restaurants. All actions will be reviewed within 3 weeks.

New UK measures were introduced as strains continue to spread in Europe and scientists compete to assess new risk levels.

Britain’s chief medical adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, warned that the variant could evade vaccine protection, but insisted that the vaccine would still help prevent serious illness and death.

Javid said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, made up of academics and clinicians who advise on vaccine policy, expects an imminent update to expand the availability of additional vaccines for people under 40 years of age. .

NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said that 96 million doses of the Covid vaccine are currently available in the UK, but the emergence of a new strain, Omicron, “shows that this pandemic is not over”.

“As Christmas approaches, being shot is the best way we can continue to advance our country in the collective fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Scientists and officials said they did not expect the vaccine and test results to measure Omicron’s response to the immune system to come out in two to three weeks.

Those familiar with the third case said a check is underway to see if it relates to travelers from 10 countries currently on the redlist.

About 40 travelers were found to show the presence of omicrons in preliminary analysis. Testing is underway to confirm this finding through genomic sequencing. Travelers are again being instructed to swab and isolate.

