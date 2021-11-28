New travel rules for anyone entering the UK after an Omicron outbreak





Anyone arriving in the UK must undergo a PCR test after two micron mutations have been found in the UK.

And more countries have been added to the red list to slow the spread of the virus.

Two cases of Omicron variants have been detected in the UK, which are concerned with higher reinfection rates as the UK government adds South Africa to its travel redlist.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said anyone arriving in the UK must undergo a second day of PCR testing for COVID-19 and must self-isolate until negative.

At the same time, rules for face coverings in shops and public transport will be tightened, the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the move at a press conference on Saturday.

“This is a responsible step to slow the seeding and spread of this strain,” he said.

Johnson added that the action would be reviewed within three weeks, when scientists need to know more about the new strain.

“We have to protect the gains we’ve made so far,” he said.

Health officials said early Saturday that two dreaded cases of omicron variants had been found in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency has identified cases believed to be related to travel to southern Africa after overnight genome sequencing.

The government has now added four southern African countries to its travel red list: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola.

They join South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Anyone returning from the country must be quarantined in a hotel for 10 days.

The prime minister said at a Downing Street press conference on Saturday: I want to emphasize that “I will not stop people from traveling”. It won’t stop people from traveling, but anyone entering the UK must undergo PCR testing by the UK government. Two days after arrival, they will self-isolate until negative results.

Second, we need to slow the spread of this strain in the UK. Because actions at the border can minimize and delay the arrival of new strains, not all.

Anyone who has come into contact with a suspected omicron patient, whether or not vaccinated, must self-isolate for 10 days.

We will also be asking all of you to help contain the spread of this variant by tightening rules for face coverings in shops and public transport.

The Welsh government has warned the UK government of the dangers of lifting restrictions, confirming that it will introduce the same international travel measures that Boris Johnson announced on Saturday.

The spokesperson said: We have repeatedly expressed concern over the UK government’s decision to expedite international travel rules due to the risk of introducing new strains to the UK. We also warned about the removal of PCR testing for returning travelers.

We will introduce the same international travel measures announced this afternoon by the UK government and other mandated governments.

The emergence of this new strain is a serious development of the current pandemic and reinforces the need for everyone in Wales to get a vaccine or booster when available, wear a face covering when needed, and to schedule testing if symptoms occur.

The Welsh minister is due to meet on Saturday night and will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend, the spokesperson added.

