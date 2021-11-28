US braces to fight Omicron but too early for lockdowns -Fauci





Dr.Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist, responds to the accusations of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) as he testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions on the Hill of US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA on July 20, 2021 J. Scott Applewhite / Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Nov.28 (Reuters) – Americans should be ready to fight the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron, but it is too early to say what actions are needed, including possible warrants or blockades, a top US infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

The United States must do “anything and everything” amid the probable cases of the variant, but it’s “too early to tell” whether we need any new blocks or warrants, Fauci told ABC News.

“You want to be ready to do anything and everything,” he added.

The new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, first discovered in South Africa and announced in recent days, has now been detected in a growing number of other countries. Read more

Fauci, in an interview with NBC News on Saturday, said it was possible he was already in the United States, although no official case has been confirmed.

US health officials will speak to their South African colleagues about the variant again later Sunday, he told ABC News’ “This Week” program in a separate interview.

Reporting by Heather Timmons, Christopher Gallagher and Susan Heavey Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-should-be-prepared-do-anything-including-lockdowns-fight-omicron-fauci-2021-11-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

