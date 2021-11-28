Channel migrants: Dutch and UK governments agree that migrants must return to their first country before meeting the UK exempted from | political news





The Dutch and British governments have agreed that migrants must return to their first safe destinations ahead of a European summit that excludes Britain.

A statement from the Interior Ministry said Interior Minister Priti Patel had spoken with Dutch immigration minister Ankie Broekers-Knol this morning.

This afternoon, Brokers-Knol is attending a meeting hosted by France with Germany, Belgium and the European Commission, but Patel invited the invitation after Boris Johnson tweeted a letter about the crisis to French President Emmanuel Macron. did not receive

Image: More people are crossing the treacherous strait after 27 people have died this week.

A statement from the Interior Ministry said Patel and her Dutch counterpart had agreed that “tragic events” last week showed “the need for European partners to work together”.

“It was clear that shared problems needed shared solutions,” he said.

“The interior minister said he regretted not being able to attend today’s meeting of the interior ministers in Calais to discuss this issue.”

They discussed ideas for tackling criminal gangs coordinating their journey “through shared information and joint law enforcement initiatives.”

“Both sides agreed that a return agreement was essential to break the criminal business model,” the statement added.

People gathered on a Sunday beach in Folkestone, where 27 bells rang in tribute to the 27 people who died crossing the strait this week.

They also called for a safe route for asylum seekers, writing “a safe route now” in the sand.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said Sunday morning he hopes France will work with Britain to stop migrants crossing, despite France’s absence from talks.

He defended Boris Johnson as diplomatic relations with France continued.

He told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips, “We can’t do this alone, we need the cooperation of France. That’s what we have to do and I hope France will accept it and work with us.”

The meeting, which was organized after 27 people died crossing the strait on Wednesday, goes without Patel today. Interior Ministers from France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the European Commission will be present.

Zavid called France “our friend” and said he thinks the five points Johnson has set to solve the problem of crossing the strait in small boats “are all right.”

“We have to work on them together,” he added.

One of the points was that asylum seekers arriving in the UK by boat should be returned to France, as the government says they must apply for asylum in the first safe country they arrive.

It is said that this angered the French government.

“To do everything we can, we still have to work with our French friends,” said Zavid.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, whether it’s a joint patrol or a conditional agreement,” he said.

Labor criticized the British and French governments, and Foreign Minister Lisa Nandy said “Children are playing a game of blame while drowning on our shorelines.”

She told Phillips: “It is simply unconscionable, and responsible governments on both sides of the channel will put these differences aside and work together to address the collective sharing issues that will only be solved together.”

Nandy added that legal routes to England should be developed to help those fleeing war and persecution.

“These paths simply don’t exist and will not exist unless governments continue to engage in the blame game with others and do the hard work of sitting around the table and agreeing on how we’re going. To solve it together,” he said. said.

Faced with slanderous accusations of lobbying breaches by former Conservative MP Owen Paterson, the prime minister saw a majority cut due to social welfare changes and praised Peppa Pig World in his speech, which was tough for the prime minister after he had diplomatic disputes with France. It was a month. Settlers crossing and now a new variant.

Backbench lawmakers strongly criticized the prime minister on all fronts, but asked whether Johnson could still win the election, Zavid said.

“This is a government that delivers on its promises and responds to the challenges they face.”

