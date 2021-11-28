Another U-turn possible for UK government on care bills | Social Welfare





The government is preparing to withdraw its controversial plan to force poorer pensioners to pay more for social care to avoid a commons defeat that could further undermine Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s authority, The Observer said.

Senate dignitaries and officials are understood to have reassured health minister Lord Kamall that the bill will not return to the Senate in its present form after a committee phase early next year.

A former government minister also said he had been told by senior NHS officials that the plan would revert to something similar to that proposed by economist Andrew Dilnot a few years ago.

At the Commons on Monday night, the government barely won a vote to change Britain’s social welfare plan in a way that could hit the poorer people. payment for each individual. The government won, but 19 Conservative MPs voted against it and 68 abstained or took leave. Many Conservative MPs seated against the red wall were outraged at Johnson’s seemingly broken promises that he would not be forced to sell his house to pay for the care.

It is understood that high-ranking officials from the Department of Health and Social Care described the plan as a dog banquet and expressed fears that, without change, the government could be defeated at a later stage of the bill.

Commons Health Choice Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt abstained from voting and suggested that the government act. I was conflicted. In fact, I withdrew from the fact that it was very disappointing to change the method of calculating the upper limit,” he said. Several Conservative colleagues, including former Health Secretary Andrew Lanceley and Defense Secretary Ross Altman, objected.

The Guardian’s analysis shows that if this change is carried out, homeowners living in the poorest parts of the UK will lose more than three times their housing assets to pay for social services than those living in the richest parts of the UK.

The former minister said: After this week, ministers are defending what they cannot defend and are realizing that they need to change direction. He said ministers will want to gradually lay the groundwork for u-turns so that they don’t appear as a surprise when they come.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said: This is completely wrong. Our reforms mean, for the first time in history, people will be protected from unlimited catastrophic costs when they pay for treatment.

We’re significantly increasing state aid to cover social welfare costs, giving them greater confidence in what they’re paying for and getting higher quality care.

