Enes Kanter Changing Last Name To ‘Freedom’ And Becomes US Citizen Monday, Report Says

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter legally changes his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom,” according to Athletic’s Shams Charania. Kanter will be his new middle name, with Freedom as the new last name, which should eventually be the name that appears on his shirts. Kanter, who grew up in Turkey, will also become a U.S. citizen on Monday, according to Charania.

Kanter has spoken out on social issues this season, especially when it comes to the NBA’s relationship with China. He criticized several important figures in the league, including LeBron James, for his inaction on issues relating to China as well as James’ reluctance to publicly defend the COVID-19 vaccine. In the past, Kanter has also been a vocal critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Several arrest warrants against Kanter have been issued in Turkey in connection with this criticism, but US citizenship gives him another layer of protection to speak out.

Kanter is not the first NBA player to change his name in this affair. Notably, Los Angeles Lakers forward Ron Artest changed his name to Metta World Peace during his career, and then-Warriors wing Lloyd Bernard Free changed his name to World B. Free in 1981. Kanter wore the word “Freedom” on the back. of his jersey in the Orlando bubble in 2020, when players were allowed to wear social justice messages on their jerseys. Now that will apparently be a permanent change.

Kanter hasn’t played much this season. He averaged just 4.2 points in 11.2 minutes per game for a Celtics team that prioritized other players ahead of him. That hasn’t stopped him from using his platform as an NBA player to talk about issues that interest him, and with this name change, it doesn’t look like he’s planning to quit anytime soon.

