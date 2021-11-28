UK weather: heavy freeze expected to snow for two weeks – meteorological office issues yellow warning





The Bureau of Meteorology said Storm Arwen caused sub-zero temperatures with strong winds measuring nearly 100 mph and rare red wind warnings that ravaged parts of the UK.

Storm Arwen: Travel warnings in effect as winds hit England.

Snow is expected over the next two weeks as sub-zero temperatures drop after storm Arwen, which killed three people.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for Scotland and northern England until Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also warned of the dangers of “winter showers and stretches of ice”.

Manchester and Newcastle were expected to experience minus 1 degrees Celsius, making it difficult for some areas to reach freezing temperatures.

And the yellow warning for ice has been extended from eastern England and north-west England to London and south-east areas until 10 a.m. Monday.

Tree fell by car in Wallasey Village, Wirrall, in the aftermath of storm Arwen, where gusts of nearly 100 miles per hour hit the UK area

Forecasters WX Charts show that the dying situation will continue next Friday, hitting England, Scotland and Wales.

The British face cold weather for weeks as more snow is expected on December 13th.

This means heavy rains are poised and could cause traffic and travel problems for the next two weeks.

Some parts of the UK have seen snow fall in some parts of Scotland that have been hit hard.

This was combined with a gust of nearly 100 mph and a rare red wind warning issued on Friday.

Freezing conditions show no signs of stopping and are expected to continue through December.

The temperature of death has arrived as the storm Arwen has swept through the country with a life-threatening blizzard and dangerous gale winds.

A third person was killed by a fallen tree and 140,000 homes were cut off as a 98 mph Arwen storm hit England.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, a tree fell into his car on B977 in Aberdeenshire, killing the 35-year-old driver.

Police arrived at the scene, but their van was nearly torn by another fallen tree, and the devastating storm caused thousands of power outages in northeast Scotland.

Police officers were not injured in the incident near Hatton-of-Fintray in Aberdeenshire.

However, Scottish police confirmed that the unidentified driver suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle hit a falling tree.

The man died at the scene just before 6 p.m.

Arwen’s third casualty was after Vice Principal Francis Lagann fell to his car and died last Friday in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, in Ambleside, Cumbria, another man died after being struck by a fallen tree.

The wasteland was covered in snow at Leek, Staffordshire, after storm Arwen.

Severe storms brought 33-foot waves, sub-zero temperatures and blizzards to most of England.

Winds of 98 mph were recorded at Breesley Woods in Northumberland and 92 mph at Berry Head in Devon.

Wales and Ireland also hit with gusts of 87 mph measured at Orlock Head in Down County and 81 mph at Aberporth in Dyfed and 79 mph at The Needles on the Isle of Wight.

Huge waves hit the lighthouse in Seaham, Durham County during Storm Arwen

Temperatures in Scotland were minus 5 degrees, and parts of the central part were minus 3 degrees.

Over 100,000 homes across the UK were out of power.

The worst affected were 75,000 households in Scotland, 55,000 households in England and 11,000 households in Wales.

Mirror has previously told how frozen conditions in the aftermath of storm Arwen have wreaked havoc in many parts of England and claimed the lives of three people.

The Meteorological Agency issued an amber weather warning for ice blocks for many parts of the UK on Sunday.

Rain, sleet and snow will clear up in the south from 3 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, and some surfaces will be icy, he said.

