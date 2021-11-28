Fauci: United States could face fifth wave of Covid as Omicron variant approaches | Coronavirus





Joe Bidens’ chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Sunday the United States had the potential to enter a fifth wave of coronavirus infections amid rising cases and stagnant vaccination rates . He also warned that the newly discovered Omicron variant is showing signs of increased transmissibility.

As Fauci scanned American political talk shows, countries around the world, including the United States, rushed to guard against Omicron, which fueled fears of vaccine resistance.

A White House official told reporters Joe Biden will meet with members of his Covid-19 response team, including Fauci, regarding the Omicron variant.

Speaking to NBCs Meet the Press, Fauci explained why Omicron sounded such an alarm.

Right now we have a window into the mutations that are in this new variant, he said, and they’re troublesome because there are around 32 or more variants in this very important spike protein. of the virus, which is the commercial end of the virus.

In other words, the profile of the mutations strongly suggests that it is going to have a transmissibility advantage and that it might escape the immune protection that you would get, for example, from the monoclonal antibody or recovery serum after a person has been infected and possibly even against some of the antibodies produced by the vaccine.

So that’s not necessarily what’s going to happen, but it’s a strong indication that we really need to prepare for it.

Fauci also highlighted how the number of Covid cases has changed dramatically in South Africa, where Omicron was discovered, over a short period.

You had a low level of infection, and then all of a sudden there was this big spike and when the South Africans looked at it, they said, Oh my God. This is a different virus from the one we have encountered.

It therefore clearly indicates that it has the ability to transmit quickly. This is the thing that worries us now, but also to put pressure on us now to do something about our presentation for that.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said no cases of Omicron have been found in the United States.

Fauci told NBC: As we all know, when you have a virus that has already been to multiple countries, inevitably it will be here.

On CBS, Fauci said any fifth wave of cases will really depend on what we do over the next few weeks to a few months.

We now have around 62 million people in the country who can be vaccinated, he added, who have not yet been vaccinated.

Superimpose on this the fact that, unquestionably, people who got vaccinated six, seven, eight, nine, 10 months ago were starting to see an understandable decrease in the level of immunity. It’s called diminishing immunity, and it was seen more clearly in other countries before we saw it here.

Fauci said an increase in vaccination rates and booster shots could prevent another increase, but the United States has had to act quickly.

So if we now do what I’m talking about intensely, maybe we can tone that down, Fauci said. If we don’t do this successfully, it is certainly conceivable and perhaps likely that we will see another surge. The severity of the situation is up to us and how we mitigate them.

Politically charged resistance to vaccination mandates and other public health measures would seem to make a rapid increase in vaccination rates in the United States unlikely.

While more than 70% of U.S. adults are fully immunized, the most recent CDC data indicated that cases were up 16% from the seven-day average for previous weeks. As of Sunday, there had been 48,202,506 cases in the United States with 776,537 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Another senior U.S. government scientist, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins, discussed the Omicron variant on Sunday.

I think the main thing that got us focused on that, he told CNN on the State of the Union, and it got a lot of us to be sort of 24/7 7 days a week on Zoom calls over the past four days is that there are so many mutations.

Collins also said there was good reason to think it would probably be OK, but we need to know the real answers to that and it’s going to take a couple of weeks.

On Friday, Biden said the United States would follow much of the rest of the world and impose restrictions on travel from South Africa and seven other countries. The restrictions, which Biden called as a precautionary measure until we have more information, will go into effect on Monday.

Collins told CNN: I know, America, you are really tired of hearing these things, but the virus is not tired of us and its shape change itself. If you imagine you are on a race track here you are trying to catch up with us, and we have to use all types of tools in our toolkit to prevent this from ending up in a situation that makes the situation worse.

We can do it, but we all have to do it together.

On CBS, Fauci was also asked about Republican attacks on his reputation, federal research before the coronavirus pandemic, and his role in the response under the Trump administration.

Anyone who looks at this closely realizes that there is a distinct anti-science flavor to it, he said. They really criticize science because I represent science. It’s dangerous. For me, it’s more dangerous than the slingshots and arrows thrown at me.

When asked if he thought the attacks were meant to scapegoat and distract from Donald Trump’s failures, Fauci said: You have to be asleep to not understand this one.

I’m just gonna do my job and I’m gonna save lives and they’re gonna lie, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/28/us-covid-omicron-variant-fifth-wave-fauci The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos