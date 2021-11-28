New Covid strains fly to UK, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic and Italy.





Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 9:39 a.m.

Officials in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, the Czech Republic, Italy and the UK have confirmed that a new omicron strain of the coronavirus has appeared in their country, and governments around the world are busy working to contain the spread.

The UK tightened its rules for wearing masks and testing on international arrivals after two cases were discovered on Saturday.

Nearly two years after the outbreak of a pandemic that killed more than 5 million people worldwide, countries are on high alert.

Fears that new strains are likely to be more resistant to the protection afforded by vaccines are growing concerns around the world that the pandemic and related lockdown restrictions will last much longer than expected.

Many have imposed travel restrictions on flights departing from South Africa to buy time to assess whether the Omicron strain is more contagious than the now-dominant Delta strain.

Australian officials confirmed that two international travelers who arrived in Sydney this morning tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The two passengers were one of a group of 14 who arrived in Australia from southern Africa on Saturday.

Both were asymptomatic and were vaccinated against COVID-19. The remaining 12 people have been quarantined.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s chief infectious disease expert, said he wouldn’t be surprised if variants of Omicron already exist in the United States.

Dr Fauci told NBC that a virus that hasn’t been discovered yet, but is so contagious, will eventually disappear entirely, with few exceptions.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was a need to take targeted and preventive measures, including increasing the use of masks after two people tested positive for the new strain.

He said at a press conference: Right now is a responsible course of action to slow the sowing and spread of this new strain and maximize our defenses.

travel red list

The UK government has also added Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia to the travel redlist starting Sunday.

Six other Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe were added on Friday.

Many countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, EU, Iran, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and the United States, have imposed restrictions on various South African countries over the past few days in response to warnings about possible transmission of the new strain. .

This goes against the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), which warned of overreaction before exhaustive studies of the strain.

Despite the flight ban, there is growing concern that this variant has already become widespread worldwide.

Italy and Germany were the last to report confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

An Italian from a business trip to Mozambique landed in Rome on November 11 and returned home near Naples.

Five of his family members, including him and two school-age children, have tested positive, Italian news agency LaPresse said. All are in good condition with mild symptoms and are being quarantined in Caserta, a suburb of Naples.

The Italian Ministry of Health is urging all regions to step up virus tracking and sequencing to detect cases of the new strain first identified in South Africa.

The Max von Pettenkofer Institute, a microbiology center in Munich, Germany, said on 24 November that the omicron variant had been identified in two travelers who arrived by plane from South Africa.

Train dozens of flights departing from Cape Town

The Dutch Institute of Public Health said the strain of Omicron may have been found in many testers quarantined after arriving in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday.

The lab said in a statement that additional sequencing is ongoing to determine if it is a new strain. Results were expected on Sunday. A total of 61 people tested positive.

Israel says it has discovered a new strain in travelers returning from Malawi and is tracking 800 travelers who have recently returned from the South African country.

And Australia said on Sunday that scientists are working to determine whether two people who tested positive for Covid after arriving from South Africa were infected with the Omicron strain.

The strain, which spread rapidly among young people in South Africa, surprised health care professionals even though there were no immediate indications whether the mutation was causing a more serious illness.

