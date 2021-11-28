Fauci backs commission to study US response to COVID-19





Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he would “absolutely” support a 9/11-style commission to investigate the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic – and that he still has not ruled out that the virus comes from Wuhan wet markets.

The White House’s chief medical adviser said he believed there would be a similar investigation into the pandemic in which a bipartisan group would examine what led to the crisis as well as government failures.

“I think what’s going to happen is you’re going to see it for sure, Margaret,” Fauci told CBS host Magaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.” “I think the failure to do it now is because you are focusing on controlling this thing.”

When asked if he wanted there to be a probe, Fauci replied, “Oh, I absolutely want one.”

Fauci said he would be “stunned” if the country did not take the necessary steps to study the response to the crisis after more than 40 million Americans were infected with the virus, including 760,000 who have died.

Given the mind-boggling numbers, the public shouldn’t imagine that the country wouldn’t “look back and tear it up, examine it, do an autopsy and try to figure it out,” Fauci said.

An investigation into the pandemic would involve a bipartisan group examining what led to the crisis as well as government failures.

“People shouldn’t think this won’t happen. It’s not happening now because everyone is focused on mastering this thing, ”Fauci said.

He added that he believed the Biden administration would support the investigation as well.

“I think once we get better control you will start to see a very thorough examination of this,” he said.

Asked about the origins of the virus, Fauci said he did not rule out that it was passed to humans in a wet market in Wuhan.

“What the Chinese did I don’t know firsthand, but the people who reported it, who investigated what they did, cleaned up the markets as soon as it happened. turned out it was clear that there were clusters coming from the market, ”he said.

Dr Anthony Fauci says he hasn’t ruled out COVID-19 being passed to humans in a wet market in Wuhan. CBS

“Which, you know, typically I think in trying to make sure things weren’t reported to them, they probably got rid of the animals that were the intermediate hosts there.” “

Fauci also responded to Beijing’s claim that the virus was not coming from the market.

“I don’t think you can say that. I don’t think you can say that. I think you could say we don’t know how and where he came from, ”he said.

“There were wet markets in Wuhan which provide ample opportunity for a virus to jump from an animal imported from all parts of China which are very closely physically linked to bat enclaves in the caves and arrive on the Marlet. So, I think no one can say that it is not from here or that it is from here. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/28/fauci-supports-commission-to-study-us-response-to-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos