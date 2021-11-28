COVID-19: UK Convenes G7 Health Ministers Meeting to Discuss Omicron Variant as Third Case Found in UK | UK News





The UK convened an “urgent” meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss the Omicron COVID strain after a third case was identified in the UK.

The individual, no longer in the country, tested positive after traveling here and was “associated with travel to South Africa”.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently performing targeted testing at potentially infected sites, including Westminster.

Another development on Sunday evening announced that anyone arriving in the UK from 4am on Tuesday must undergo a PCR test on or before the second day.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) said, “You must self-isolate until you test negative.”

Tests must be purchased from private providers, and “free NHS tests are not valid for this purpose,” the department added.

It also makes face coverings compulsory in UK shops, banks, post offices, hairdressers and public transport, except for exemptions from 4 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Regarding Monday’s ministerial meeting, the DHSC said: “An emergency meeting of the G7 health ministers under the presidency of the UK will convene on Monday 29 November to discuss the development of Omicron.”

UKHSA chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said:

“It is very likely that we will find more cases in the next few days as we see them in other countries worldwide and increase case detection through intensive contact tracing.”

She said British officials are continuing efforts to understand the effects of variants on communicable diseases, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

“It’s important that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is immediately isolated and tested for PCR,” she said.

“Vaccines are very important for us to strengthen our defense against this new strain. Get your first, second or booster jab without delay.”

She urged people to wear masks in crowded places, including public transport and shops.

The UK’s third case of Omicron was discovered after the health minister announced two other cases on Saturday.

Sajid Javid said there will also be targeted testing in Brentwood and Nottingham, Essex, where the first two cases were found.

The couple added that they are self-isolating with their families while further testing is ongoing.

The health minister said the two cases were “linked” and the link was traced to South Africa.

This variant put the UK on the red list of 10 African countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

