Gottlieb says Omicron variant of COVID-19 ‘almost definitely’ already in US





Washington – Dr Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, said on Sunday that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus reported last week was likely already in the United States, but said the federal government was in a better position to detect new strain cases than a year ago.

“It’s almost certainly already there, just looking at the number of cases coming from planes this weekend. It’s almost certain that there have been cases that have entered the United States,” Gottlieb said in an interview with “Face the Nation”. “We’re in a much better position now than we were a year ago when B.1.1.7 first arrived, or even when Delta first arrived. We are sequencing about a hundred thousand cases per week, which is great. 20% of all diagnosed cases. The CDC will also be implementing a new monitoring system this week specifically for this variant.

First reported by South Africa to the World Health Organization last Wednesday, the Omicron strain has been classified as a “variant of concern” in part due to its high number of mutations and some initial evidence that ‘it carries a higher degree of infection than the other strains. Cases have been reported in Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong and Britain, but no cases of the new variant have yet been identified in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While Gottlieb said it is likely that there are already cases of the Omicron variant in the United States, he noted that public health officials may overestimate its prevalence, in part because South Africa. South could exhibit an increase in COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant after relaxing mitigation measures.

“It’s probably not that common in the world,” he said. “I would still take the same precautions as before. I think the biggest risk for travelers right now is that given the uncertainty in the world and the fact that countries are reacting so strongly, if you end up being positive overseas, you might find yourself stuck in a very expensive quarantine compared to what we were maybe a week or two ago as I think countries are behaving without frills right now and are trying to control the spread of this new variant, and they are taking pretty drastic measures in some cases. “

The emergence of the Omicron variant put the world in the race, with many countries enacting new restrictions on travel from southern Africa. President Biden announced on Friday that the United States will impose travel restrictions on eight countries from Monday as part of its efforts to mitigate the spread of the new variant.

An in-depth look at the variants of the coronavirus 13:37

Gottlieb, however, said the travel restrictions are “very punitive” and could deter other countries from sequencing and reporting new strains of coronavirus, as South Africa has done to the World Organization. health.

“We could have accomplished a lot of what we’re looking to accomplish with these restrictions, perhaps increasing the demands on travelers, requiring that they be vaccinated and also have a negative PCR test in the past 24 hours. hours, “he said. “You know, those kind of restrictions are going to cut down on introductions that could save us maybe a few weeks, but we didn’t need to close the trip. And unfortunately we are punishing South Africa for doing the right thing. thing.”

Although the detection of the Omicron variant has raised concerns around the world, Gottlieb said there is anecdotal evidence that it causes mild illness and raised three key questions about the strain: is it more virulent, Does it evade immunity and does this evasion of immunity increase transmissibility?

“If someone who has been infected with Delta is well protected from it and someone who is fully boosted is also well protected from it, that could be a really good safety net for it to become really epidemic in the United States. United, “he said.

Scientists working on vaccines, Gottlieb said, have a “fairly good degree of confidence” that three full doses of COVID-19 vaccines are going to be “protective enough” against the new strain.

The vaccines are reportedly widely available in South Africa, and Gottlieb, who sits on Pfizer’s board of directors, said the company and Johnson & Johnson were ordered to stop shipments to the country as it strives to distribute its supply.

Of the 30 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine sent to South Africa, 19 million have been administered, he said.

