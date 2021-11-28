Third UK Omicron Case Detected by Compulsory Face Mask Return





A third case of the Omicron variant was discovered in England. photo: alami

A third case of an Omicron variant has been discovered in the UK. That’s because church members and KFC store customers have been tested.

Health authorities have detected the mutation in an individual who is no longer in the country, and this person tested positive after arriving here.

Their movement is thought to be related to a trip to South Africa.

The newest case has been linked to the Westminster area and the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) will conduct targeted testing at locations it believes individuals have visited.

Meanwhile, in Essex, where other cases have been found, targeted testing is underway. Anyone who visits KFC on Brentwood High Street between 1:00pm and 5:00pm on November 19th must undergo a PCR test, just like anyone who attends Trinity Church in Pilgrims Hatch on November 21st.

UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said of the third case:

“It is very likely that we will find more cases in the future as we see them in other countries around the world and increase case detection through intensive contact tracing.

“We are continuing our efforts to understand the effects of this variant on communicable diseases, severe disease, mortality, antibody response, and vaccine efficacy.

“It is important that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is immediately isolated and tested for PCR.

“Vaccines are very important for us to strengthen our defense against this new strain. Get the first, second or booster jab without delay.

“By wearing masks in crowded places, including public transport and shops, we are all helping to break the chains of transmission and slow the spread of this new strain.”

It comes after governments have announced new travel restrictions, self-isolation rules and mandatory face masks to ease the spread of the Omicron strain while scientists understand more about them.

There is a fear of whether it will reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and their ability to reinfect people.

Before announcing the new measures on Saturday, Boris Johnson said Omicron could “at least partially reduce the protection of our vaccines over time” but the government “has good reason to believe that it will provide at least protection.” said. .

He then announced that anyone arriving in the UK would be quarantined, tested here for PCR until the end of two days, and quarantined until negative.

Wearing a mask is compulsory in stores and when using public transportation, and anyone who comes into contact with an Omicron patient must be quarantined, even if they have been vaccinated.

The measure is not a form of lockdown and Prime Minister Johnson said he would review the measures within three weeks.

He also said at a press conference that he is confident that Christmas will be better than last year. It was when he introduced restrictions that ruined festival plans for millions of people when the fast-spreading Delta strain was in place.

Mr Johnson, who urged people to hit the first, second or extra dose of the jab, said on Saturday: Things we don’t know at this early stage.

“But our scientists are learning more as time goes on, and Omicron is spreading very quickly and appears to be able to spread even among people who have been double-vaccinated.”

Government experts are also investigating whether a booster dose should be given to all adults and whether a second dose will be offered between the ages of 12 and 15.

