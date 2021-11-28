US braces for Omicron ahead of southern Africa travel ban





People enter baggage claim from the international arrivals terminal as the United States reopens its air and land borders to travelers vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the first time since COVID restrictions -19 were imposed, at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle, Washington, United States, on November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 (Reuters) – Americans are expected to prepare for possible encounter with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, but U.S. health officials said on Sunday that the travel ban from Monday for most travelers from Southern Africa should help buy time to assess any new risk.

Americans are expected to prepare to eventually encounter the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, but U.S. health officials said on Sunday they hoped to buy time with a ban from Monday for most travelers from southern Africa .

“Inevitably it will be here,” although no cases have yet been detected, the nation’s top infectious disease official, Dr Anthony Fauci, told ABC News “This Week”.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Omicron, which was first detected in Southern Africa, has now been confirmed in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Countries -Low and South Africa. Read more

US President Joe Biden, returning to Washington after Thanksgiving weekend, said he would meet with his COVID-19 response team on Sunday afternoon and have more to say later.

U.S. health officials will also meet with their counterparts in South Africa on Sunday to get “more real-time information,” Fauci told NBC, adding that the flight restrictions would give them more time to collect information. information and assess possible actions.

It’s about “preparing ourselves better, speeding up the vaccination, being really ready for something that may not be serious, but we want to make sure that we are prepared for the worst,” he said. he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

Fauci told ABC it was too early to know if any new lockdowns or warrants were needed.

“This is a clear indication that he has the ability to transmit quickly. That’s what concerns us now,” he added on NBC.

Potentially more contagious than previous variants, Omicron has raised concerns around the world and rocked markets. Read more

Its emergence in the United States, where 30% of the population has not received a single dose of the vaccine, could threaten to undermine the country’s recovery almost two years after the emergence of COVID-19 and put more pressure on local health systems already taxed by the recent Delta variant. .

The increase in cases as colder weather forces more people indoors has also prompted some hospital systems and US states, including New York, to declare emergencies.

So far, nearly 782,000 people have died in the United States from COVID since the start of 2020, the highest number of countries in the world, amid more than 48 million infections, according to data from Reuters.

FORBIDDEN TRAVELERS, NOT FLIGHTS

The United States is joining other countries in trying to block transmission by imposing travel restrictions.

Starting Monday at 12:01 am ET (0501 GMT), he will ban entry to nearly all foreign nationals who have visited any of the eight southern African countries in the past 14 days and warned Americans against travel to these countries. Read more

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines (UAL.O) flights have continued from South Africa to the United States since the discovery of the variant. The Centers for Disease Control did not immediately respond to a request for information about screening passengers on these flights.

Fauci and other senior officials said the sudden explosion of cases made Omicron worrisome and it was not clear how current vaccines or therapies could be affected.

“We need more data before we can confidently say that this is not a serious version of the virus, but we should find out within the next two weeks,” said outgoing director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr Francis Collins. . “

Vaccine makers Pfizer / BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O) said they were waiting for more information soon. Read more

“We still have to go through a few weeks of uncertainty,” Moderna chief medical officer Dr Paul Burton told CNN, saying the transmissibility and severity of Omicron were also still unknown, as well as the effectiveness of the vaccines. current against him.

‘CLARION CALL’ FOR SHOTS

Fauci urged Americans to continue receiving COVID-19 vaccines and boosters while experts assess Omicron.

“It’s a bugle call … (to) get vaccinated,” he told NBC.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain echoed the sentiment, saying on Twitter: “The thing every vaccinated adult should do now, if they haven’t already, is get vaccinated. . “

The United States has recorded more than 1.1 million new cases of COVID in the past 14 days, up 9% from the previous two weeks, according to Reuters data, with Michigan and Minnesota leading the way country for new cases, based on infections per 100,000 population.

The governor of a hard-hit state, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, expressed his concern over another blow from the latest variant, telling CNN’s State of the Union program: “Delta has been tough on us. And so we are not welcoming a new variant. And that’s a big concern.

The variant could cast a veil over the remainder of the US holiday season and potentially impact companies’ back-to-office plans based on what officials find out in the coming weeks. A number of banks and other companies have said they expect the workers to return in January.

On Wall Street, sources at major US and European banks with large operations in the United States said they were not changing their policies yet but were monitoring the situation.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Writing by Susan Heavey; Additional reports from Nandita Bose, Chris Gallagher, Joel Schectman, David Shepardson in Washington; and Matt Scuffham, Megan Davies and Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Heather Timmons, Mark Porter, Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-braces-omicron-prepares-african-country-travel-ban-2021-11-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos