Joe Biden’s Build Back Better ‘Cure’ Is What Saddles Us: Goodwin





In the beginning, Build Back Better wasn’t just the costliest bill ever. The multi-trillion dollar price tag was a good deal because the bill would totally transform America, President Biden said.

Whatever the problem, from jobs to climate change to childcare, BBB was the solution.

Then came inflation, with the White House hiding behind fictions that rising costs were overestimated and transient. When the price of everyday consumer goods jumped, a lean Build Back Better was drafted for a new mission: suddenly it was the cure for inflation, insisted the president.

Now comes a new COVID variant that is shaking health officials and global markets. How long before the White House says the BBB is the key to surviving a new round of social and economic disruption?

The ever-evolving rationale and price tag behind Bidens’ signature legislation is an apt metaphor for the puzzling inconsistency of his presidency. As Winston Churchill put it in a different context, This pudding has no theme.

What, please, does the Biden presidency concern? What are his convictions and where does he want to take the nation?

Just raising such issues at this late date signals the problem.

During his inauguration, Biden repeatedly stated that he wanted to unite America. We must put an end to this uncivil war that pits the reds against the blues, the rural against the urban, the conservatives against the liberals, he declared.

The new Omicron variant has created a lot of uncertainty around the world.AP / Ben Gray

Yet he also denounces systemic racism while calling Americans good and decent people.

He said he respected the outcome of Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial, but also that he was angry and concerned about the acquittal.

His party holds the narrowest majorities in Congress, but most of Bidens’ initiatives are so radical they died when they arrived, even moderate Democrats balk.

He says America is back to cooperating with our allies, but is withdrawing from Afghanistan at an arbitrary time frame despite NATO calls to slow down and leave a small number of troops there. He is breaking his promise to evacuate all American citizens and foreign nationals who have contributed to our war effort, leaving their fate to the Taliban.

Virtually every time Biden mentions Taiwan and China, the White House must clarify what he meant even as the president refuses to answer questions from the media.

The new Omicrom variant has spread to southern Africa. AP / Jérôme Retard

Citing global climate change, he closes the Keystone XL pipeline and restricts oil drilling on federal lands, but, in the face of rising gas prices, urges Russia and OPEC countries to produce more oil.

A first assessment was that Biden aimed to undo everything Donald Trump had done. This point of view gave some consistency to the madness of opening the southern border, urging Iran to sign another nuclear deal and join the Paris climate accord.

But that explanation no longer holds water now that Biden is reversing his inversions. Urged on by the courts, he is set to reinstate Trumps Remain in Mexico’s policy of having asylum seekers wait for judgment there instead of being let loose in the United States.

And its travel ban on Friday against South Africa and seven neighboring countries on the COVID variant copies travel bans imposed by Trump to stop the spread.

Twitter users ‘reminder of Bidens’ accusations that Trump’s bans smacked of xenophobia and racism touches the heart of the president’s flip flops.

Indeed, while Trump was president, Biden expressed doubts about the pressure to develop a COVID vaccine, saying the science was being left behind.

Biden previously halted construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.AP / Nati Harnik

Now anyone who doesn’t get a vaccine is ignorant and unpatriotic.

Yet, as the Wall Street Journal noted, 350,000 Americans have died from COVID since Biden was sworn in, surpassing the death toll under Trump. Biden said last year that if Trump had done his job from the start, everyone would still be alive.

Given his record, it’s no surprise that Bidens’ approval rating is plummeting as the public, including many independents and some Democrats, tire of his tenure and pessimistic about the future. . Some head-to-head polls show the former president would win a second leg.

In most of the White Houses, the situation would set off alarms and lead to change. Yet the reaction of this White House has been bizarre.

Suddenly there were leaks that Biden, just when he was 79, was planning to get re-elected in 2024. It was supposed to be a confidence booster, but had the opposite effect on two fronts.

First, it signaled that Biden knew he looked like a lame duck, but his low poll count meant there was no public embrace. Instead, there was great skepticism about his mental and physical capacity for a second term.

Second, the 2024 decision signaled that Biden knew his alleged replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, was nobody’s idea of ​​a good succession plan. So why did he ever choose her?

Meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg quickly became the Flavor of the Month. The Transport Secretary, making numerous public appearances due to the passage of the infrastructure bill, was receiving warm and fuzzy interviews with the usual media suspects.

Pete Buttigieg addressed the media following the passage of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill.AP / Alberto Pezzali

The White House was elated but not Harris, whose confidants told Politico, The gossip has frustrated some staff of color who see him as disrespectful to Kamala Harris, the first black woman vice president and think senior officials should tamp it down.

Trump’s tenure was also tough, of course, and his poll numbers, driven by the fabrication of Russia, Russia, Russia, edgy impeachment and vicious media coverage, have been low for much of it. of its mandate. Yet his policies on border security and the economy were successful and he was widely seen as likely to win a second term.

The pandemic changed everything, but Bidens is on record, and he is now facing another potential outbreak. Moreover, even with a sleepy and flattering press, he has no reservoir of political success anywhere and his polls are causing big problems for his party in 2022.

If something can’t go on forever, it will stop, said the late economist Herb Stein. In the absence of major changes, it’s hard to see how the Biden presidency can last another three years.

A bridge name too far away

Reader Justin Taylor spots unfinished business from the Cuomo era, writing: Don’t forget to encourage the name change of the Tappan Zee Bridge. Seeing that other name on road signs and asking Siri to verbally point me to it makes me cringe.

Ex-Gov. Cuomo speaks during the Gov Bridge Ribbon Cutting. Mario M. Cuomo, who was renamed from Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017.AP / Seth Wenig Surprise! NYT swinging left

Just another day in the New York Times.

The story on Friday’s front page was a call to arms over the post-census redistribution of 2020, with a garish headline that Maps is giving the GOP a grip in the swing states.

The first eight paragraphs on the distorted maps drawn by Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan amounted to a warning that Democrats were on the verge of becoming permanent losers in those states.

It wasn’t until the ninth paragraph that readers understood the truth:

The New York Times had a front-page article on redistribution. AP / Mark Lennihan

Gerrymandering is a tool used by both parties in swing states.

So Democrats do it too, but it’s only scary when Republicans do it.

All the news that is worthy of a twist.

