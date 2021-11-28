EU ministers call for deal with UK to address immigration crisis





A meeting of EU ministers in Calais on Sunday called for a new agreement with the UK to tackle the surge in migrants trying to cross the Channel from France to the UK in small boats.

Four days after a small boat capsized and killed 27 people, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called for a “furer” battle with smugglers as European authorities organize boat-crossing organizations for migrants crossing the strait. He said he would work for it. He added that the main driver of displaced people was the attractiveness of living in the UK.

Immigration ministers from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany met on Sunday afternoon to discuss how to stop small boat crossings.

Darmanin later said: . . They risk their lives to cross the strait because they are drawn to Britain, especially the labor market.”

He said specific decisions have been made to improve surveillance of how smugglers buy and transport boats, and ministers have agreed that a new UK-EU immigration policy framework is needed in the coming weeks.

Darmanin announced on Wednesday that the European Union will deploy planes to monitor and monitor migrant traffic in the strait. He said the aircraft would fly day and night over the region from France to the Netherlands.

After Wednesday’s sinking that shook politicians across Europe, London and Paris battled for a viable response.

The intractability of the 25-year-old crisis was highlighted last Friday when France angered and withdrew an invitation to British Interior Secretary Pretty Patel after Boris Johnson wrote a letter to President Emmanuel Macron and tweeted about it. The British Prime Minister has urged French and British maritime patrols to operate in each other’s territorial waters and to return thousands of migrants who have arrived on the British coast to France.

Macron and his ministers objected both to the content of the letter condemning France for the crisis, reviving an offer Paris had already rejected, and to giving immediate access to the British press.

European ministers responsible for migration meet in Calais on Sunday © Francois Lo Presti/AP

“This conference was not anti-national. It was pro-European,” Darmanin said on a Sunday evening. “We have to work with our British friends.”

“Britain has left political Europe, but not the world,” he said, adding that the UK should also create pathways for displaced people to apply for asylum. France has suggested that Britain send probation officers to France to handle asylum requests so that migrants don’t risk their lives to get to the UK.

Germany’s Interior Minister Stefan Mayer said an “EU-UK agreement” was urgent.

suggestion

Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner of the Interior Ministry and leaders of the EU’s police and border agencies Europol and Frontex, attended the meeting on Sunday.

Police crackdown alone is not enough, said Michel Duclos, a senior fellow at the Montaigne Institute in Paris and adviser to the interior minister during the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Syrians and . . . Ethiopian.”

“France and the EU have to contribute, but the UK, like any other civilized country, should be open to asylum seekers from France,” he added.

One Whitehall source said: Priti’s nationality and border legislation is the first step in addressing a broken asylum system and the attracting factors it creates.”

Patel warned that not working together over the weekend would lead to “worse scenes” on the channel for months to come.

In a statement, she vowed to “keep pushing” action this week at “emergency meetings with my European counterparts” to “prevent further tragedies in the straits”.

