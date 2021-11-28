Fauci says omicron variant will inevitably appear in US: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





Following the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19, the UK has imposed new restrictions on travelers arriving from South Africa and other countries in southern Africa. The United States is implementing similar restrictions from Monday. Hollie Adams / Getty Images .

. Hollie Adams / Getty Images

Hollie Adams / Getty Images

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease physician and chief medical adviser to the president, said on Sunday that it was inevitable that the omicron variant of the coronavirus would be detected in the United States.

Although no cases of the variant have been detected in the United States so far, cases have been detected in Botswana, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Israel, the Netherlands , Australia and Hong Kong.

“As we all know, when you have a virus that has already spread to multiple countries, it will inevitably be here,” Fauci said on ABC’s This Week. “The question is, will we be prepared for this?

The omicron variant was labeled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on Friday, making it the first variant to be labeled as such since the delta variant appeared earlier this year.

Fauci pointed out that much of the preparation of omicron is similar to that of the delta variant.

“If and when, and when it will happen here, hopefully we are ready for it by improving our capabilities through a vaccine, by masking all the things we are doing and should be doing,” Fauci said.

Part of the concern about the omicron variant has to do with the variant mutations it has far more than any previous variant. Fauci said more data is needed to be sure, but that “the mutation would strongly suggest that it is more transmissible and that it could escape … maybe even antibodies induced by the vaccine.”

But Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said “there was no reason to panic” just yet.

Collins appeared on CNN’s State of the Union said he believed people who had been previously vaccinated “would probably be fine,” but scientists will likely need two or three weeks to figure it out.

Collins also stressed the need for people to get vaccinated and for those who are fully vaccinated to receive their booster shots.

“The booster basically increases your immune system’s ability to recognize all kinds of different spike proteins that it’s never seen,” Collins said.

While Fauci and Collins say it will take some time to determine the severity of the omicron variant, the United States is implementing new travel restrictions. The restrictions are expected to take effect on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/11/28/1059623783/fauci-says-the-omicron-variant-will-inevitably-appear-in-the-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos